Save NCIS: Hawai’i petition begun by fans to save canceled drama

NCIS: Hawai’i fans aren’t going down without a fight. They want the show to continue and have created a petition to save it.

The sad news came out late Friday that CBS canceled NCIS: Hawai’i. CBS decided not to order a fourth season of the hit drama.

Many fans are confused about how the show could continuously win its 10/9c timeslot on Monday nights and not earn another season.

Vanessa Lachey said she was “gutted” by the cancelation. It was part of a message she posted on social media after hearing the news.

Vanessa has played Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant through the first three seasons of NCIS: Hawai’i. The character also appeared on NCIS and NCIS: Los Angeles.

Maybe we could see Tennant appear on one of the four NCIS programs with new episodes in the next television season.

A fan petition to save NCIS: Hawai’i

“NCIS: Hawaii has been more than just a television show for many of us. Over the past three years, it has become a beacon of representation and inspiration, changing lives in ways unimaginable. It’s not just about the thrilling plotlines or the engaging characters; it’s about what they stand for and how they’ve touched our hearts,” begins a fan petition to save NCIS: Hawai’i.

This petition already has 6,870 signatures (at the publishing of this article) and is still going strong with help from people posting it on social media.

It states that the show has more than an impact on individual viewers, as it “brought together a diverse fandom community that spans across ages and background.”

Along with a plea to CBS to continue producing new episodes, the petition asks for the support of other fans who believe in “preserving this groundbreaking series which means so much more than entertainment value alone.”

“The franchise built an epic NCIS verse, doing great crossovers, taking care of their own…until this, I can’t stomach how #NCISHawaii was treated…left as a cliffhanger, no chance to have a proper farewell, an entire industry shot down #SaveNCISHawaii,” wrote an NCISVerse fan who shared the petition online.

Vanessa Lachey wrote each cast member a heartfelt note when the show wrapped filming this spring. At the time, she still hoped the drama would return for more new episodes.

There are two more new episodes for NCIS: Hawai’i (as of now) left to debut. It is a two-part season finale (now series finale) airing this spring. Here is a TV promo and info on the final episodes.

CBS ordered NCIS Season 22, giving the drama new episodes that debut in the 2024-2025 television season. It will be joined by a new prequel show called NCIS: Origins and a second season for NCIS: Sydney.

Previous episodes of NCIS: Hawai’i are available for streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS: Hawai’i airs Monday at 10/9c on CBS.