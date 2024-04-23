NCIS: Hawai’i releases TV promo for the season finale

A TV promo for the NCIS: Hawai’i season finale has been released, giving fans an early look at the final storylines.

Some NCIS: Hawai’i fans have been shocked that the season finale has nearly arrived, but it happens when two Hollywood strikes delay production.

There are only 10 episodes for the current season, with eight debuting already on CBS.

NCIS: Hawai’i will end Season 3 with a two-part finale, ramping up the intrigue and drama as the season concludes.

There are still questions about the show’s renewal, with recent reports suggesting bad news could be ahead for NCIS: Hawai’i.

But before we worry too much about NCIS: Hawai’i Season 4, let’s look at the new information on the season finale for this spring.

NCIS: Hawai’i synopsis for Part 1 of the season finale

“When a high-value bioweapons expert is murdered in a secure facility on Hawai’i, NCIS and the NCIS Elite team join forces to track down the killer and discover an even deadlier threat, on part one of the third season finale of NCIS: Hawai’i,” reads the synopsis for the April 29 episode.

Part one of the season finale was directed by LeVar Burton (Star Trek, Reading Rainbow) and it is called Apill The Tea.

New TV promo for NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3, Episode 9

Below is the first TV promo from the NCIS: Hawai’i season finale. LL Cool J tells the team to “gear up” as they face a dangerous threat.

NCIS: Hawai’i spoilers for Part 2 of the season finale

The synopsis for part two of the season finale reveals some spoilers, so readers are warned before proceeding. Those spoilers include details from what happens in Episode 9.

The synopsis for the May 6 episode of NCIS: Hawai’i reads: “Following a devastating ambush with a deadly bioweapon, the NCIS team must track down a mysterious terrorist group before they can strike again, on the conclusion of the two-part third season finale.”

It’s clear that the team is in grave danger during Episode 9, and that Episode 10 will have them picking up the pieces and continuing their investigation.

Here are details on the NCIS season finale. It airs ahead of part two of the NCIS: Hawai’i finale on May 6.

CBS also ordered NCIS Season 22, so new episodes will arrive in the fall of 2024.

As for the renewal news for NCIS: Hawai’i, we are still in a waiting pattern at the publishing of this article.

Previous episodes of NCIS: Hawai’i are available for streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS: Hawai’i airs Monday at 10/9c on CBS.