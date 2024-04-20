NCIS: Hawai’i status update includes some bad news

Fans desperately want to know if NCIS: Hawai’i will be canceled or renewed for a fourth season.

As of the writing of this article, CBS has not announced the future of the NCIS spin-off.

The network might not be as sure of the Monday night drama as it once was.

One of the issues that CBS faces is the number of successful dramas that have already been renewed for Fall 2024.

The success of Elsbeth, Tracker, and Fire Country has taken up three hours of primetime slots. And CBS recently renewed S.W.A.T. as well.

In some unfortunate news for television viewers, CBS has also canceled So Help Me Todd and CSI: Vegas.

CBS is crowded with NCIS programming for the 2024-2025 television season. NCIS was renewed for Season 22, a prequel show named NCIS: Origins was ordered, and NCIS: Sydney was renewed for Season 2.

There is even a new NCIS spin-off series featuring Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo, but NCIS fans must be patient waiting for that one.

“NCIS: Hawai’i is the strongest performer with the best odds to come back,” Deadline reported when comparing it to the other three shows on the bubble for renewal or cancellation at CBS.

Strong ratings and the original setting favor the NCIS spin-off, but bad news is also buried in the conjecture.

Deadline stated that in a “best case scenario,” a shortened NCIS: Hawai’i Season 4 could be ordered.

This could mean a partial season of 13 episodes that airs entirely in the fall or spring. Doing so would allow the network to put something else in its timeslot during the fall or spring (like NCIS: Sydney).

While 13 episodes aren’t as good as getting 22 episodes and a full season, at least it would bring back the drama for another year.

As a reminder, this is also just conjecture, so it’s still possible CBS will order a full new season of the show. Stay tuned.

NCIS: Origins is a new prequel show that features Mark Harmon as an executive producer and the narrator. It will debut in the fall of 2024 and tell earlier stories about Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Mike Franks. The show is set in 1991.

The current season of NCIS: Hawai’i has already wrapped filming. Only 10 episodes will air due to the Hollywood strikes, and here’s what Vanessa Lachey told her co-stars when they finished filming.

Previous episodes of NCIS: Hawai’i are available for streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS: Hawai’i airs Monday at 10/9c on CBS.