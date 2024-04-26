NCIS: Hawai’i canceled by CBS

It’s the end of the road for NCIS: Hawai’i.

The third NCIS spin-off has been canceled after three seasons on CBS.

The sad news came out this afternoon as CBS decided not to order a fourth season.

NCIS: Hawai’i had been on the renewal bubble for a while, with the network forced to make a difficult decision due to its packed schedule.

While NCIS was picked up for its 22nd season and NCIS: Sydney Season 2 got ordered, the Vanessa Lachey-led show did not survive.

This will be rough news for fans who have enjoyed watching the Hawaiin spin-off featuring Lachey, LL Cool J, and the rest of the cast.

The final episodes of NCIS: Hawai’i

There are two final episodes on the CBS schedule for NCIS: Hawai’i.

Part One of the series finale airs on Monday, April 29. Part Two of the series finale will debut on Monday, May 6.

For fans who need to catch up on previous episodes from this season, the first eight installments are available for streaming on Paramount+.

According to Deadline, fans won’t be left with a major cliffhanger. While the current season does end with a tease about the future, it won’t leave fans reeling.

Possibly knowing her show might get canceled, Vanessa Lachey wrote each cast member a heartfelt letter when filming concluded for the season.

Despite losing NCIS: Hawai’i, plenty of new content will come from the NCISverse.

NCIS Season 22 has been ordered, with episodes from the new season debuting in the fall of 2024.

There are also more episodes left to debut in NCIS Season 21. Here are details about the upcoming NCIS season finale.

NCIS: Origins will debut in the fall, with the new primetime drama telling new stories about Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Mike Franks. It takes place in 1991 (to start) and has fresh new faces playing the popular characters.

Longmire star Robert Taylor will play the father of Gibbs. Ralph Waite used to play the part on NCIS.

A new spin-off show will also debut next year, focusing on new stories for NCIS characters Anthony DiNozzo and Ziva David (played by Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo). The stars are returning for an as-yet un-named NCIS spin-off.

Previous episodes of NCIS: Hawai’i are available for streaming on Paramount+. The streaming service also has past episodes from NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and NCIS: Sydney.

NCIS: Hawai’i airs Monday at 10/9c on CBS.