NCIS: Origins and NCIS: Sydney receive timeslots for new seasons on CBS

CBS has released its 2024-2025 television season schedule, and the NCISverse is strong.
The bad news is that NCIS: Hawai’i was recently canceled and removed from the CBS schedule.
Many NCIS: Hawai’i fans have signed a petition to resurrect the Monday night show, but the network is moving on without it for now.
The two shows added to the primetime schedule are NCIS: Origins and NCIS: Sydney.
NCIS: Origins is a prequel show set in 1991 that will tell stories about younger versions of Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Mike Franks.
NCIS: Sydney is a spin-off filmed and based in Australia, which found massive success in primetime during the two Hollywood strikes.
When does NCIS, NCIS: Origins, and NCIS: Sydney air on CBS?
Below is the breakdown of when NCIS fans can view the three shows (NCIS, NCIS: Origins, and NCIS: Sydney).
This is the 22nd season for NCIS, which got an early renewal from the network by continuing to be a ratings powerhouse.
- NCIS airs at 9/8c on Monday nights in the fall.
- NCIS: Origins airs at 10/9c on Monday nights in the fall.
- NCIS: Sydney airs at 8/7c on Friday nights beginning in winter 2024/2025.
NCIS: Origins takes the timeslot vacated by NCIS: Hawai’i.
The final season of Blue Bloods will air in the fall of 2024, and NCIS: Sydney will join the schedule after its completion. S.W.A.T. begins the fall at 8/7c on Fridays but will move to 10/9c when NCIS: Sydney debuts.
As for NCIS: Europe (not the real name yet), the new spin-off show will debut later on Paramount+. An exact arrival date for the first season hasn’t been announced.
Below is a video CBS released to bring excitement to the full announcement of Fall 2024 shows on the network. It includes Survivor 47 on Wednesday nights and Fire Country Season 3 on Fridays.
More news from the NCISverse
Here are details on the upcoming NCIS season finale. It is the conclusion of Season 21, and a huge cliffhanger is teased.
And here is the promo for the NCIS: Hawai’i series finale. It’s a dramatic conclusion to the two-part season finale and possibly the final appearance of many NCISverse characters.
The NCIS: Origins cast just announced who will play Gibbs’ dad. It’s the latest casting news from a show with the younger versions of many notable characters turning up this fall. Hopefully, NCIS fans tune in on Monday nights at 10/9c.
NCISverse shows can be streamed on Paramount+ during the summer hiatus.