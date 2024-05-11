NCIS: Origins cast video puts faces to characters for new Gibbs show

An NCIS: Origins cast video was released to get potential viewers excited.

This new show from the NCISverse is taking some risks, as the producers hope fans want to see stories from younger versions of some important characters.

Flashback episodes of NCIS went over very well, with stories like when Leroy Jethro Gibbs first met Donald Mallard. They even had Mark Harmon’s son (Sean Harmon) play a younger version of Gibbs.

The idea to do flashbacks has been fleshed out into a full series, with episodes of NCIS: Origins debuting in Fall 2024.

The new show gets the 10/9c timeslot on Mondays that has been vacated by NCIS: Hawai’i. Unfortunately, the Vanessa Lachey NCIS spin-off was canceled by CBS.

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

NCIS Season 22 will air on Mondays at 9/8c in the fall, serving as the lead-in for this new prequel show.

NCIS: Origins cast video released

To spur interest and show the faces of the NCIS: Origins stars, a video was released to advertise the new show. As a reminder, the show is set in 1991.

The video is shared below and features most main characters, including actor Kyle Schmid sporting a new beard to play the younger Mike Franks.

Here is the NCIS: Origins cast

This is a quick breakdown of the NCIS: Origins cast so viewers know what to look for in the video below.

Austin Stowell plays Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

Kyle Schmid plays Mike Franks.

Mariel Molino plays Special Agent Lala Dominguez.

Tyla Abercrumbie plays Field Operation Support Officer Mary Jo Sullivan.

Diany Rodriguez plays Special Agent Vera Strickland.

Caleb Foote plays Special Agent Benjamin “Randy” Randolf.

Daniel Bellomy plays Special Agent Granville “Granny” Dawson.

Robert Taylor plays Jackson Gibbs (Gibbs’ father).

“Meet the newest members of the #NCISverse. 🙌 See you Mondays this fall for #NCISOrigins on CBS👏,” reads the caption for the fun new Instagram post.

More from NCIS

Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo revealed details about their new show, including its name. This new NCIS spin-off is going to be filmed for Paramount+. And it’s not called NCIS: Europe.

A second season of NCIS: Sydney was also ordered. The Australian-based show did well in its debut season, and CBS/Paramount+ ordered more episodes.

Katrina Law spoke about the recent NCIS season finale, where viewers saw her character (Agent Jessica Knight) go through some big life moments. She also addressed the question about whether or not she is returning for Season 22 (sort of).

Previous episodes of all NCIS shows are available for streaming on Paramount+. That includes the first season of NCIS: Sydney.

NCIS: Origins debuts in the fall of 2024 on CBS.