New NCIS podcast announced: Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo host, alums to guest star

A new NCIS podcast has been announced.

Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo host this new endeavor, which features guest stars from the NCIS Universe.

Weatherly played Agent Anthony DiNozzo on the NCIS cast for years. DiNozzo was an original character who spanned from the series premiere to the Season 13 finale.

de Pablo played Agent Ziva David on the NCIS cast from Season 3 until her exit early in Season 11. She later returned for an exciting episode arc featuring Leroy Jethro Gibbs (played by Marck Harmon).

While Tony and Ziva worked for NCIS, they also had a romantic relationship. The couple also had a daughter who lives with them in Europe.

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Soon, Tony and Ziva will return in a new NCIS spin-off. Here is everything to know about the new NCIS show.

A fun new NCIS podcast featuring alums

The Instagram pages for CBS Studios, Michael Weatherly, and NCISVerse shared a video with Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo making the announcement.

A new podcast called Off Duty: An NCIS Rewatch debuts soon on Spotify. It will feature Weatherly and de Pablo rewatching classic NCIS episodes with featured guests and discussing the filming experiences.

Since one of the featured guest stars is Eric Christian Olsen from NCIS: Los Angeles (he played Marty Deeks), they may also be watching some crossover episodes.

Weatherly also revealed that Sasha Alexander (Caitlin Todd on NCIS) is guest-starring. She was featured in the first two seasons but made a dramatic exit in Season 2.

The podcast debuts on June 4, with new episodes dropping every Tuesday. This is likely a good location to learn more about the new NCIS spin-off.

More news and notes from the NCIS Universe

A new NCIS prequel show also arrives in the fall of 2024.

Here is the full cast announcement for NCIS: Origins. This new show is produced and narrated by Mark Harmon (Gibbs).

Katrina Law addressed the recent NCIS finale and how it impacted her character. She plays Agent Jessica Knight, and her future on the show was left unresolved.

Previous seasons of the NCIS shows are streaming on Paramount+. That includes the new Australia show, NCIS: Sydney, and NCIS: New Orleans.

As a reminder, filming begins soon for NCIS: Tony & Ziva. Fans must wait a while to see the episodes, but the new show will present a fresh look at the two main characters as they experience new adventures in Europe.

NCIS returns with Season 22 in the fall of 2024 on CBS.