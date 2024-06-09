Brian Dietzen celebrates wedding anniversary with wife, shares reunion with former NCIS star Pauley Perrette

Happy anniversary to Brian Dietzen and his wife, Kelly Dietzen.

The couple celebrated another year together, and Brian posted a loving note to his wife on Instagram.

Brian plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer on the NCIS cast – a role he has had for many years.

On the show, his character is part of a cliffhanger that will be addressed during the NCIS Season 22 premiere.

We expect new episodes to begin arriving in September 2024.

While there are questions about Jimmy’s relationship with Agent Jessica Knight (played by Katrina Law), there are no questions about Brian’s relationship with Kelly.

Brian Dietzen shares a loving Instagram post to his wife

“I am beyond blessed to have met someone like you, Kel. I’m so glad you’re my person, and we get to do life together,” begins the caption of a new Instagram post from Brian Dietzen.

The loving note to his wife continues as he thanks her.

“Thanks for the smiles, For our family, For saying yes,” Brian continues.

The note ends with Brian noting, “Here’s to all the memories to come. Happy anniversary my love.”

Accompanying the post are five couple photos featuring Brian and Kelly. The newest one shows the couple’s continued joy in being outdoors together,r and they look so much in love.

Brian Dietzen reunited with former NCIS star Pauley Perrette

NCIS fan-favorite Pauley Perrette also popped up on a recent share from Brian.

Pauley used to play forensic scientist Abby Sciuto on the hit CBS show. Viewers loved the character, but she left the role after 15 seasons. She is still missed.

Abby isn’t the only person in the fun social media share. It also features actress Kirsten Vangsness. TV viewers know Kirsten as FBI Technical Analyst Penelope Garcia on the CBS drama series Criminal Minds.

“Ahh, the Hollywood Bowl, seeing @officialsarahmclachlan. Aaaaand spending time with these two lovely humans!” Brian captioned photos of the trio.

They were together in California to see Sarah McLachlan in concert.

“Amazing concert, and @feistmusic was incredible too!” finished the caption of his post.

More news from the NCIS Universe

CBS renewed NCIS and new episodes will arrive in the fall.

Recently members of the NCIS cast shared what shows they would like to crossover with. Several stars also spoke about characters they would like to play on television outside of their roles on NCIS.

A fun clip from NCIS also revealed how much rizz Gibbs had on the show. Fans still miss the enigmatic leader of the NCIS team, but he is enjoying his time in Alaska.

Previous seasons of NCIS are streaming on Paramount+. That includes the 10 episodes that recently aired during NCIS Season 21.

NCIS is on hiatus at CBS.