Does Gibbs have rizz? A new NCIS clip proves he does

Leroy Jethro Gibbs can be a smooth operator when he wants to be on NCIS.

But if anyone has ever wondered if Gibbs has rizz, a new clip shared online answers that question.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Mark Harmon as Gibbs in the NCIS Universe.

Harmon’s last episode was Gret Wide Open in October 2021. It was during Season 19, and it left many fans saddened.

But there are hopes that Harmon could return to NCIS one day – they just need the right story for it to work.

In the meantime, Harmon will be the executive producer and narrate a new NCIS prequel show that will debut in the fall. Here’s a look at the NCIS: Origins cast.

Gibbs puts that rizz on display in new NCIS clip

The younger generation has been using the slang term rizz to represent charisma. It’s a quicker way to express the word in our ever-evolving language.

Rizz has also evolved into describing style, charm, or attractiveness and the ability to attract a romantic or sexual partner.

The word is also used to describe Gibbs in a clip from an early episode of NCIS. That clip is shared below, featuring Gibbs, a lady, and Agent Caitlin Todd (played by Sasha Alexander).

Gibbs and Todd are there on an investigation, but he chats up the woman of the house as Todd looks around a bit.

“Oh, he’s smooth with it. #NCIS #NCISverse #Gibbs #TV #Procedural,” reads the caption to the video.

“I can sample the frosting on a cake without leaving a fingerprint,” teases Gibbs as a skill he has.

For the die-hard NCIS fans out there, see if you can pinpoint the exact episode being showcased. And leave a comment below if you feel Gibbs exudes charisma.

CBS has ordered NCIS Season 22 for the fall. This will be a full-season order, giving fans 20+ episodes to watch during the 2024-2025 television season.

NCIS Season 21 was much shorter due to the Hollywood strikes. Only 10 episodes aired this past spring and winter, which left fans wanting more.

Katrina Law recently addressed the season finale, where her character’s fate was left unresolved. Law plays Agent Jessica Knight on the hit CBS drama.

Here’s fresh info on a new NCIS podcast that’s coming. Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo will host it and it will serve as a way to boost interest in their upcoming NCIS spin-off.

Here is everything you need to know about the new NCIS show. That includes its name, where it takes place, and how it ties into the NCIS Universe.

Previous seasons of all NCIS shows are streaming on Paramount+. That includes NCIS: New Orleans, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Sydney.

NCIS is on hiatus at CBS.