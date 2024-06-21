NCIS: Origins cast members share BTS images as production begins

Production has begun on NCIS: Origins, and some cast members have shared behind-the-scenes images.

NCIS: Origins is the new prequel show that CBS has ordered for the 2024-2025 television season.

This new drama will tell stories of the early days of Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Mike Franks at NCIS.

Set in 1991, the drama features Mark Harmon as an executive producer and narrator, but a new actor plays Gibbs in the episodes.

CBS canceled NCIS: Hawai’i, opening up a time slot on Monday nights that the new show fills at 10/9c.

The CBS boss recently addressed why NCIS: Hawai’i got canceled, but the fans have had little solace.

Fun information about NCIS: Origins

Actress Mariel Molino plays Special Agent Lala Dominguez on the NCIS: Origins cast. She recently shared an image of the script for the first episode.

The first episode is titled Enter Sandman, a possible nod to the hit Metallica song, as seen in the image below.

An additional image has two stars sitting together with their scripts in hand.

NCIS: Origins has officially started production! Episode 1 is titled "Enter Sandman".#NCISOrigins pic.twitter.com/koA0FcMy8Q — NCISverse Updates (@NCISVERSEUPDATE) June 19, 2024

Some NCIS: Origins details

Actor Austin Stowell plays Leroy Jethro Gibbs, and Kyle Schmid plays Mike Franks. They are the focal point of the new series, but many supporting roles will also have an impact.

Tyla Abercrumbie plays Field Operation Support Officer Mary Jo Sullivan, Diany Rodriguez plays Special Agent Vera Strickland, Caleb Foote plays Special Agent Benjamin “Randy” Randolf, and Daniel Bellomy plays Special Agent Granville “Granny” Dawson.

Longmire star Robert Taylor plays Jackson Gibbs (Gibbs’ father). Yes, the producers had to tap someone new for that role, especially since the character will be younger than he appeared on NCIS.

As stated above, the new series debuts this fall on CBS. NCIS: Origins episodes will air after NCIS Season 22 content each Monday evening.

We hope to see even more teases about the show on social media this summer.

Previous seasons of the NCIS dramas are streaming on Paramount+. That includes NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, NCIS: Hawai’i, and NCIS: Sydney.

NCIS: Origins airs Monday at 10/9c this fall on CBS.