NCIS: Fun reunion takes place in Monte Carlo

The Monte-Carlo Television Festival was the backdrop for a fun NCIS reunion.

Many facets of television will be celebrated during the five-day event.

Little House on the Prairie celebrates its 50th anniversary, autograph sessions are planned with FBI, Chicago Med, and Law & Order, and a Bridgerton star (Simone Ashley) receives a rising star award.

A segment dedicated to NCIS was also featured, with several stars from the show taking the trip.

Brian Dietzen (he plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer) and Wilmer Valderrama (NCIS Agent Nick Torres) were showcased.

But they weren’t the only NCIS stars who took to the red carpet and stage.

An NCIS reunion in Monte Carlo

Michael Weatherly (NCIS Agent Anthony DiNozzo) and Cote de Pablo (NCIS Agent Ziva David) were also in Monte Carlo.

The duo shared the spotlight with Brian and Wilmer, mixing the old and new school facets of NCIS.

Brian, Michael, and Cote worked together on the show for years, but Wilmer replaced Michael and joined the show after Cote had left.

Wilmer was later featured in episodes with Cote when she returned to save Mark Harmon’s character (Leroy Jethro Gibbs).

Below is a picture that was shared on the Instagram Stories of Brian Dietzen.

“It’s been a great day. More from [Monte] Carlo tomorrow!” Brian captioned the post.

The quartet of NCIS stars are featured in the selfie.

An NCIS cast reunion in Monte Carlo. Pic credit: @BrianKDietzen/Instagram

Brian later shared some videos and images from his time relaxing in Monte Carlo. After the time spent relaxing, it was back to business.

Brian is shown preparing for interviews in Monte Carlo in the image below.

“Next, hair and makeup for interviews… Ah glamour,” he captioned the image as a team helped him prepare.

Brian Dietzen getting his hair and makeup done. Pic credit: @BrianKDietzen/Instagram

More news from the NCIS Universe

Some NCIS cast members revealed shows they want to crossover with. It led to some interesting answers, with several stars stating TV roles they would like to have.

NCIS Season 22 has been ordered by CBS, with the new episodes airing in the fall of 2024. The hit drama retains its 9/8c time slot, followed by the first season of NCIS: Origins at 10/9c.

NCIS: Origins presents stories from the viewpoint of a young Gibbs and Mike Franks. Mark Harmon serves as an executive producer and the narrator.

The CBS boss also addressed the cancelation of NCIS: Hawai’i. She talked about why it happened and how she felt about the fans losing their show.

Previous episodes of NCIS are streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS is on hiatus at CBS.