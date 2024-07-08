NCIS: Hawai’i fans get show trending again: #SaveNCISHawaii

The NCIS: Hawai’i fans still aren’t giving up.

Despite the show getting canceled midway through its third season, the fans want more.

As the season finale approached, the fans made a concerted effort to create online petitions and share their love of the show on social media.

Unfortunately, it didn’t work then, and CBS replaced NCIS: Hawai’i with NCIS: Origins in the same time slot.

NCIS: Origins is a new show set in 1991 that shows the early days of Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Mike Franks on the job.

But these NCIS: Hawai’i fans aren’t giving up yet.

#SaveNCISHawaii trends on social media

On Sunday, July 7, #SaveNCISHawaii was trending again on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Fans have shared notes, GIFS, images, and videos about their beloved show.

It’s amazing how dedicated this fan base has remained despite the road bumps they have experienced.

Some fans have shared what they would want from new episodes of NCIS: Hawai’i.

“We need more of Lucy’s backstory and why Kate has not met Lucy’s family. And it sounds like Lucy has met Kate’s family. Season 3 sucked, there are #MoreStoriesToTell and we need more seasons. #SaveNCISHawaii,” wrote an NCIS: Hawai’i fan named Ela.

“We know so little about him – his childhood, his previous career, his family, when/why he learned Italian – that I keep saying his wife might not exist and I’m only half-joking. Jesse Boone has #MoreStoriesToTell. #SaveNCISHawaii,” wrote a fan named Freddie.

“How is Alex doing in Annapolis? #MoreStoriesToTell #SaveNCISHawaii,” wrote a fan named PA Dameech.

A fan site went a step further, listing several storylines they feel need to be addressed with more new episodes from the hit show.

“Jane Tennant said, ‘this means our story isn’t over,’ and she was right. #NCISHawaii has #MoreStoriesToTell. We need to meet Lucy and Kate’s families, Jesse’s wife and third kid, Ernie needs to find love, and we need to see their relationships grow. #SaveNCISHawaii,” the page wrote.

The fans aren’t giving up on NCIS: Hawai’i

It’s clear that NCIS: Hawai’i fans are dedicated to the hit show and will continue pushing for new episodes.

As Monsters and Critics recently reported, the ratings for NCIS: Hawai’i went up last season. The show was improving in its time slot, suggesting even more fans were tuning in weekly.

Will the powers that be ever give a green light to make more episodes of NCIS: Hawai’i? It might be a difficult goal, but these fans are doing everything possible to make it happen.

Getting the show and the NCIS brand trending (again) on social media is undoubtedly a great step in that direction.

Previous seasons of all NCIS programs are streaming on Paramount+. That includes all seasons of NCIS: New Orleans, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai’i.

NCIS Season 22 debuts in the fall on CBS.

NCIS: Hawai’i is streaming on Paramount+.