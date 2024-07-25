Survivor legend on cast of Deal or No Deal Island’s new season

NBC is going back to the well.

The first season of Deal or No Deal Island was a hit and production has begun on a second installment.

The show was such a success because of Survivor winner Boston Rob Mariano.

Boston Rob brought many eyes to the spin-off show and made it dramatic.

Even people rooting against Boston Rob tuned in weekly to see what he might do next.

The ratings turned the Deal or No Deal spin-off into a huge success, and the producers are ready to try it again with another Survivor legend.

Survivor winner joins Deal or No Deal Season 2 cast

It has been confirmed that Deal or No Deal Season 2 will also feature a Survivor legend.

An exclusive report from Sharon Tharp confirmed that Parvati Shallow was brought on.

“Exclusive: Multiple sources confirm to me that #Survivor and #TheTraitors alum Parvati Shallow is on the cast for #DONDI season 2,” she wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Parvati appeared on numerous Survivor seasons, including a special season with a $2 million pot and Boston Rob.

Parvati was on The Traitors Season 2, where she tried to steal money from the regular players. Will she do that again on Deal or No Deal Island?

Sharon also confirmed that filming has already begun for DONDI Season 2. Fans can look forward to it arriving during the next television season.

Spoilers about DONDI2 cast. Pic credit: @SharonTharp/X

Survivor and Deal or No Deal Island are on hiatus.