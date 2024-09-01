Tucker is home and watching Big Brother 26 and says he misses Rubina

Big Brother fans watched Tucker Des Lauriers reinvent the game this summer.

His BB26 journey ended with a vote flip, though.

Tucker did leave the Big Brother house with some good news, as host Julie Chen Moonves revealed he had won $20,000 for his role as the Instigator.

Many Big Brother fans enjoyed watching Tucker shake things up in the house, including using the Power of Veto to save someone else while he was on the block.

Courting danger was his undoing in the end. He volunteered to go on the block one too many times, finishing in 11th place for the summer.

He may have been sent home, but Tucker has kept up with Big Brother and his former showmance partner (Rubina Bernabe).

Tucker is home and on social media after Big Brother 26

Tucker has been extremely active on social media after returning to the real world.

His Instagram Stories are packed with reactions to Big Brother 26 and events from the world he missed while on the show.

Tucker has also interacted with fans and celebrated his freedom with local friends. It began at the airport when he departed California and has continued through the weekend.

Tubina fans will be excited to learn that Tucker is still pining over Rubina. One of the first posts he made on social media was to her.

“Miss you already,” Tucker wrote while sharing an image of Rubina.

Some people have moved on from Big Brother after playing the game, but Tucker is watching the Live Feeds.

Below is a video from his Stories where Tucker reacted to Rubina and Makensy Manbeck. He curses a bit reacting to how he would have worked with Makensy had he survived the eviction vote.

Kenney Kelley posted a video following Tucker’s eviction. He said fans had asked him to react to the vote, and he spoke about how good Tucker was at the game.

Tucker saw the video and wrote a message to Kenney about it.

“It was an honor to have this experience with you Kenny, you’re an inspiration to many and helped me through some of my toughest moments in the house,” Tucker wrote.

“Loved the relationship we had and come onnnnn we all knew your were a cop eventually haha I love it! I’m forever grateful for you, your character and your game play. Your words mean so much to me 🙏🏼 Can’t WAIT to meet up in Boston and welcome to NYC ANYTIME!” Tucker added.

Big Brother 26 rolls on

Here are BB26 spoilers in the post-Tucker era. A new Head of Household has taken power, the nominations were revealed, and someone has won the Week 7 Power of Veto.

Tucker’s goodbye messages were also revealed. He shared some insight with Julie and had no regrets about volunteering to go on the block so often.

We will see Tucker again on finale night when he returns to the Big Brother stage.

