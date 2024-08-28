Big Brother 26: Angela’s daughter calls the show a ‘nightmare’ for her mom, BB alum shares kind words

Big Brother 26 has been an up-and-down experience for Angela Murray.

Angela created some controversy in Week 1 when she poked fun at Matt Hardeman and again when she melted down after Brooklyn Rivera ate her HOH food.

Angela has also had a more successful experience than many of the houseguests who came before her, as she has won two HOH Competitions. It helped her survive when she could have been a target.

Week 6 was rough for Angela, as she broke down several times on the Live Feeds. One instance was during the August 25 episode, when Angela cried about possibly being nominated.

Viewers of the Live Feeds also saw her in an intense argument with Tucker Des Lauriers and breaking down during conversations with other houseguests.

Angela’s daughter has seen everything transpiring and took to social media to leave a message about her mom.

Daughter of BB26 cast member posts about her mom on social media

“I just want my mom to come home now. It’s so hard to watch her struggle to trust people and their intentions with her,” began a post from Christine Murray.

Christine has posted about her mom many times on social media, often defending Angela during rough weeks. The events of Week 6 led her to note how much she misses her mom.

“All she wanted was to have the Summer of her dreams and it’s turned into a nightmare,” the post continued.

It has been rough for Angela, especially with some fans taking things too far. Some Big Brother fans even contacted Angela’s job because of how she was playing the game. Her daughter has surely seen the fallout.

“Her family loves and misses her and would happily welcome her home. #BB26,” Christine’s post concluded.

Azah Awasum from Big Brother 23 left a supportive response to Christine’s post. Azah was part of The Cookout on BB23 and has been active on social media since then.

“With your mom’s head and heart she will be fine with your familiy’s support. This experience will be difficult as it is for so many people that walk through those doors, but she will be so proud of herself for going after her goals and playing her but off,” Azah wrote.

Angela’s daughter is worried about her mom on Big Brother 26. Pic credit: @Christine_D_M/X

