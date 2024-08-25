Big Brother 26 Live Feeds: Angela says ‘cheers’ to Brooklyn while eating charcuterie board

The Big Brother 26 Live Feeds picked up more drama about charcuterie boards this week.

When Angela Murray was the Head of Household a second time, she was rewarded with some meats and cheeses.

Angela didn’t finish all her food during her HOH week and became a Have Not for the following week.

Being a Have Not meant Angela could not eat her charcuterie board as planned.

While Angela was suffering on slop, Brooklyn Rivera and Makensy Manbeck decided to eat her meats and cheeses.

Angela’s reactions and Brooklyn and Makensy eating the food made it onto an episode. Angela didn’t forget and noted in her goodbye message to Brooklyn that she shouldn’t have eaten the food.

Big Brother Live Feeds shows Angela enjoying some food

The day after Brooklyn got evicted, Angela prepared herself a plate of meats, cheeses, fruit, and crackers.

She sat at the kitchen table to enjoy her food in peace, leading to an amusing moment the cameras picked up.

As she enjoyed her food, Angela looked at the Memory Wall, spotted one particular picture, and said “Cheers Brooklyn.”

It was a pretty savage moment from Angela and might make it into a future episode.

We may get some references to these moments by host Julie Chen Moonves when she hosts the season finale. Brooklyn will return to the stage for that final episode this fall.

Below are some images from Angela enjoying her charcuterie board and the moment she said “cheers” to Brooklyn.

It’s been a busy week for the BB26 cast after they evicted Brooklyn.

The house warms up Angela during her much needed break #BB26 pic.twitter.com/dggXtyVrQw — Gatimo (@Gatimo) August 25, 2024

