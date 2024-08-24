Joseph Rodriguez reveals he has a crush on Big Brother 26 houseguest: ‘I was supposed to be a robot’

The Big Brother Live Feeds captured Joseph Rodriguez speaking to the cameras about his crush.

The self-professed “robot” of the BB26 cast revealed that he has some feelings that he is having difficulties dealing with.

“I have such a crush on her, it’s disgusting,” Joseph says while trying to bury his head in a pillow.

“I was supposed to be a robot, no emotions,” Joseph adds while torturing himself with thoughts about his crush.

Jopseh was hanging out in the Fantasy Fairy Garden bedroom at the time.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Meanwhile, many other houseguests were playing around in the HOH Room.

Joseph bemoans having a crush inside the Big Brother house

Below is a video from the Live Feeds where a camera is on Joseph as he talks about having a crush.

While he doesn’t explicitly say it during the footage, it is presumed that he is speaking about Leah Peters again.

Many houseguests have developed a crush on Leah this season, though she seems to have eyes for Tucker Des Lauriers. But Tucker is in a showmance with Rubina Bernabe, so that relationship is unlikely.

Keep an eye on this situation, as it could lead to Joseph trying to protect Leah from being targeted by people he works with.

Joseph "I have such a crush on her, it's disgusting, I was supposed to be a robot, no emotions" #BB26 pic.twitter.com/I6AviAONiD — BigBrotherJunkie👁 #BB26 (@89razorskate20) August 24, 2024

Spoilers from the Big Brother house

Much has happened in the Big Brother house following the eviction of Brooklyn Rivera.

T’Kor Clottey won the Week 6 Head of Household Competition. Footage from the event will be featured during the August 25 episode.

A Nomination Ceremony happened on August 23. T’Kor nominated Makensy Manbeck, Cam Sullivan-Brown, and Tucker for eviction.

Tucker is a pawn this week (again) after he volunteered to go on the block. Later, he seemed to regret volunteering again, as he could have had a relaxing week. Instead, he must prove himself during challenges (again).

Makensy, Cam, T’Kor, Tucker, and two other houseguests will play in the Week 6 Veto Competition on Saturday (August 24).

Makensy and Cam must win the Power of Veto to ensure they aren’t the next people going home. If they don’t, the last chance at safety is the upcoming AI Arena Challenge.

T'kor & Kimo swapping out alliance members every week b/c they like other ppl better #BB26 pic.twitter.com/SZ507afLDe — i bite 😗 (@chichibites_) August 24, 2024

More from the Big Brother 26 cast

Brooklyn Rivera predicted who would win BB26 during her exit interviews. She also called Quinn Martin the best Big Brother player in history.

The Big Brother Live Feeds were down most of Friday. It led to many conspiracy theories being shared online. The Instigator has also arrived in the Big Brother house.

Previous episodes of Big Brother 26 are streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS during Summer 2024.