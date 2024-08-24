Makensy blames two houseguests for ruining her Big Brother game on the Live Feeds, calls one a ‘rat’

Makensy Manbeck is in a difficult position on Big Brother 26, and she blames two houseguests for putting her there.

Big Brother fans watching the Live Feeds this weekend saw Makensy speaking to the cameras about her frustrations.

The moment was seen Saturday morning (August 24), with Makensy talking to the cameras in the main bathroom.

Makensy spent much of her free time with Matt Hardeman early in the season. At other times, Makensy was hanging out with Matt and Leah Peters.

The trio ostracized themselves, leaving them out of the larger alliances that began forming. The choice of having fun as a trio caused them to miss some major conversations.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Angela Murray targeted Matt for eviction when she was the Week 1 Head of Household. And he was the first person sent home.

Makensy blames Matt and Angela for ruining her Big Brother game

Makensy spoke to the bathroom cameras about Matt on Saturday morning. She was also speaking to Matt himself as she grew frustrated about her position in the game.

Angela walked in a bit later to use the bathroom, and Makensy pointed toward her to give Angela some of the blame for ruining her game.

It’s worth noting that Matt went home in Week 1. Angela also sent him home in Week 1. This means Makensy has had weeks to adjust her game and make bold moves on Big Brother 26. But she hasn’t.

Losing Brooklyn Rivera was also big for Makensy, as she enjoyed spending time with Brooklyn after Matt was gone.

Makensy not taking responsibility for her game decisions has not gone over well with Big Brother fans (as expected). She still has time to turn a corner, but not if she gives up and resorts to blaming others for playing the game.

#BB26

Makensy is doing some cam-talking. She wonders why she has to be on the block and seen as a competitor. She tells us a rat came in, blew up her game, and left. His name starts with M and ends with at. Angela walks in and goes to the BR. Makensy mouths and points "It's her… pic.twitter.com/hA2Zawc2eG — BB Live Updaters #bb26 (@BBLiveUpdaters) August 24, 2024

Important spoilers from the Big Brother Live Feeds

Makensy is particularly on edge due to additional events in the Big Brother house.

The BB26 cast got back to work following Brooklyn’s eviction. It meant playing a new Head of Household Competition on Thursday night (August 22).

T’Kor Clottey won the HOH Competition. She took the power for the first time this summer and got to host a Nomination Ceremony on Friday (August 23).

Makensy got nominated for eviction (again), which has her on edge as she tries to win safety again. T’Kor also nominated Cam Sullivan-Brown and Tucker Des Lauriers. The Tucker nomination is because he volunteered to do it (again).

Makensy has a chance to save herself with the Power of Veto, but if she loses the Veto Competition, she gets another shot with the Week 6 AI Arena Challenge.

Her game’s not over yet, but Makensy must find an alliance greater than one.

Mackensy talking to cams alone, saying Matt messed up her game. Angela walked in to go to the bathroom. When the door was closed, Mackensy started pointing at the bathroom door and mouthing "she did". #BB26 pic.twitter.com/H4t30mtRBJ — RealityBBQ #BB26 (@rbbq) August 24, 2024

More from the Big Brother 26 cast

Brooklyn predicted the Big Brother 26 winner in a new exit interview. She also noted that a member of the BB26 cast is the best player in Big Brother history. Was she right?

Joseph Rodriguez revealed his crush on the Live Feeds. He has hinted at it before this camera chat, but a new video from the feeds has him struggling.

Previous episodes of Big Brother 26 are streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS during Summer 2024.