Brooklyn Rivera exit interview: Quinn is the ‘best player in Big Brother history’

The Big Brother journey is over for Brooklyn Rivera, though she will return for the season finale this fall.

The Texas mom was eliminated on an 8-1 eviction vote during the August 22 episode, ending her goal of winning the $750,000 prize.

Now, Brooklyn has begun doing her exit interviews, where she gets to defend her game choices and speak about her experiences.

During one interview, Brooklyn was asked to say a few words about each houseguest. When they got to Quinn Martin, Brooklyn gave a shocking answer.

It was one of many hot takes Brooklyn presented when she sat down with Mike Bloom for her post-show comments.

Her comments suggest we could hear much more from Brooklyn when she hits social media in the coming days.

Brooklyn calls Quinn the ‘best player in Big Brother history’

“Best player in Big Brother history,” Brooklyn Rivera answered when asked to describe Quinn Martin.

“Wow! Wild!” Mike Bloom responded to Brooklyn’s answer.

He asked her to elaborate a little more on her statement. She did that, giving additional insight into how she has viewed the BB26 cast.

“I am telling you, that boy, I should call him ‘man’ so he’s not offended, that man is smart. And he is playing an incredible game. A little messy, so he might need to control that a bit, but, I want Chelsie to win, mark my words, I want my girl to win this. But who do I think is gonna win? As long as Tucker gets kicked out, it’s gonna be Quinn,” Brooklyn elaborated.

Those are bold words coming from Brooklyn, but it’s interesting how she also noted who she wants to win Big Brother 26.

Can Quinn or Chelsie emerge as the winner? It will be interesting to see how it all plays out.

Below is Brooklyn’s full interview with Mike Bloom and a video of her comments regarding Quinn and Chelsie.

Brooklyn explains why she feels Quinn is the best player in Big Brother history, saying, "He's the one that had the veto around his neck this week for a reason."



Full #BB26 interview: https://t.co/8F1JYrwygj pic.twitter.com/yTOopADwym — Mike Bloom (@AMikeBloomType) August 23, 2024

