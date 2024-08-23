Big Brother 26 spoilers: The new HOH gets to work on Live Feeds, guarantees safety for some players

It was the end of the road for Brooklyn Rivera as her Big Brother journey ended Thursday night.

Later that evening, the BB26 cast played a new Head of Household Competition.

Tucker watched on as the other 10 players competed for power. He also knew he needed the right person to win HOH.

Tucker wasn’t short on confidence, though. He told Brooklyn he would win the Power of Veto and save himself if he got nominated in Week 6.

A new BB26 alliance has also emerged, with Tucker, Rubina Bernabge, Kimo Apaka, and T’Kor Clottey working as a foursome.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

One of those alliance members won the Week 6 HOH Competition, putting Tucker in a good position again.

The new Big Brother 26 HOH gets to work

T’Kor Clottey won the HOH Competition on August 22. It’s her first time in power, and she is ready to make more moves.

She has already met with many people and granted them safety from seeing the block in Week 6.

Rubina and Kimo celebrated with T’Kor after her victory, and she told them they were safe. Rubina even stated that she feels like T’Kor’s sister. That will likely be shown during an upcoming episode.

Chelsie Baham was also granted safety by T’Kor, allowing her to relax for a bit. T’Kor had tried to ensure Chelsie would be safe over Cam Sullivan-Brown last week; so this is also unsurprising.

Tucker volunteered to go on the block again, but he started shying away from that commitment after he sat with it a bit. Maybe he was getting nervous or felt he could use some stressless time this week.

Below is a video clip from T’Kor revealing her HOH Room. She got a letter from her sister and some fun Beyonce music.

#BB26 Who wants to see T'Kor's HOH room? Her letter was from her twin sister, she got Beyonce as her music and a full HOH basket which included some Fenty products, and of course, a new robe. pic.twitter.com/ckpsK5C4mj — BB Live Updaters #bb26 (@BBLiveUpdaters) August 23, 2024

Who will T’Kor nominate for eviction in Week 6?

Cam, Tucker, and Makensy Manbeck were the nominations discussed on the Live Feeds. Leah Peters was also brought up as a potential replacement nominee.

Makensy could become the primary target, but it almost seems too easy for an HOH run by T’Kor. The plan could work if Tucker is loyal to his new foursome.

Quinn Martin appears to be safe for now, but it shouldn’t be shocking if T’Kor makes a move to try to get him out this week.

The Live Feeds also saw chatter from Chelsie as she expressed that someone had made comments about race that upset her. Could it be the Instigator putting in work already? Stay tuned.

T’Kor will host her Nomination Ceremony on Friday afternoon (August 23) where we will learn who is in danger during Week 6.

rubina telling t’kor chelsie was crying because someone said something inappropriate regarding race, feeds cut #BB26 pic.twitter.com/nR3gEa22i7 — bryan (t’kimo stan) (@thx4bnu) August 23, 2024

More from the Big Brother house

An extended interview with Cedric Hodges featured goodbye messages. It showed how much members of the BB26 cast bonded with him.

Cedric is home and on social media now, with some former houseguests speaking well about him online.

Here is footage of Angela Murray on other TV shows. She has even been featured during an episode of The Price Is Right.

Previous episodes of Big Brother 26 are streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS during Summer 2024.