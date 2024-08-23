Big Brother 26 spoilers: A new HOH takes power as Week 6 begins

Big Brother 26 spoilers come from the Live Feeds late Thursday evening.

Brooklyn Rivera was evicted on an 8-1 vote, but then the BB26 cast began Week 6.

Eleven people were left competing for the $750,000 and it was time to name a new Head of Household.

Tucker Des Lauriers had to sit out as the outgoing HOH, knowing he created some enemies this past week.

But Tucker still appeared confident, and he told Brooklyn that if he gets nominated this week he will win the Power of Veto.

Could one of Tucker’s close allies win the power and keep him safe? Or would one of the floaters step up and make some big game moves?

Who won the Week 6 HOH Competition on Big Brother 26?

T’Kor Clottey won the August 22 HOH Competition.

This is the first time T’Kor has been in power, and she gets to put some big moves in play.

Ahead of the episode that saw Brooklyn go home, T’Kor was trying to flip the house and keep Chelsie safe.

Now T’Kor will host a Nomination Ceremony on Friday (August 23), and three people are about to hit the block.

Leah Peters may see the block for the first time this year, as she is one of the few people who haven’t been nominated yet.

Below is some footage from the Live Feeds after T’Kor took the power.

An Instigator is ready to play Big Brother for some extra cash

Voting for the Instigator has closed. Fans had roughly a week to vote on who they felt should gain a special role and create chaos in the Big Brother house. We will learn the name of the Instigator during the Sunday night episode (August 25), but the feeds could reveal their identity much earlier.

Some BB fans are still convinced that Angela Murray was a production plant. Angela has been on numerous shows before entering the Big Brother house, so she has some experience with reality TV.

Here’s what the BB bosses had to say. They acted surprised about the reaction from fans but spoke about how they viewed Angela’s early gameplay.

Cedric Hodges has rejoined the world after BB26. He’s hanging out on social media and even has some supporters among the BB alums.

Brooklyn’s eviction also continued the AINSLEY curse. Does it predict who is going home in Week 6? Stay tuned!

