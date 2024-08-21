Big Brother 26 cast has been cursed by AINSLEY

Big Brother 26 has been controlled by artificial intelligence. It may have been cursed by it as well.

A 17th player tried to gain entry into the Big Brother house during the season premiere.

Host Julie Chen Moonves had the 16 original houseguests vote on whether or not that extra person should get a shot.

Presenting herself as Ainsley, the player spoke about how she just wanted a chance to play the game and encouraged the houseguests to vote for her.

Six people supported Ainsley by voting for her and were later rewarded for their votes. They competed for powers, with Makensy Manbeck winning America’s Veto and Quinn Martin winning the Deepfake HOH.

Ten people voted against Ainsley joining, ending her shot at becoming the 17th houseguest. But then the script got flipped. It turned out that this new person was an artificial intelligence named AINSLEY.

The curse of AINSLEY on the Big Brother house

Here’s where it gets interesting. Everyone sent home during the first four weeks voted against AINSLEY.

That’s right. Vote against AINSLEY and you get a quick ticket home.

Matt Hardeman, Lisa Weintraub, Kenney Kelley, and Cedric Hodges voted against AINSLEY.

It’s a voting coincidence that Big Brother fans have noticed. But it gets even more intriguing when you look at the Week 5 nominees.

Tucker Des Lauriers won the Wall Comp and became the latest Head of Household. Tucker nominated Brooklyn Rivera, Cam Sullivan-Brown, and Quinn for eviction. Brooklyn and Cam are two more people who voted against AINSLEY.

Below is a visual representation of the AINSLEY curse that a Big Brother fan posted online. It hints about who could go home over the next few weeks.

When will the AINSLEY curse end? If the curse is real, then Brooklyn, Cam, Tucker, Kimo Apaka, Chelsie Baham, and T’Kor Clottey must be concerned.

Move over #BBCan’s stand-up eviction curse—looks like we’re fully getting a no-vote for Ainsley’s curse! #BB26 It also seems like the second set of houseguests are being evicted first, so it’s a double whammy curse. pic.twitter.com/Vw4WU2Rkd8 — BB Nutters (@BBNutters) August 20, 2024

THATS NOT AINSLEY!!! THATS A TIKTOKER NAME COSETTE!!! ITS A FAKE #BB26 pic.twitter.com/KNKNSdEUlI — Jordan Woodson (@jordanjwoodson) July 18, 2024

