Big Brother winner speaks well of Cedric Hodges and Cedric responds after getting home and going to Idaho fair

Cedric Hodges saw his Big Brother journey end in a blindside.

Even though he was on the wrong side of a recent eviction vote, he has found much support from fans and alums.

Host Julie Chen Moonves even spoke about Cedric being a “good guy” in the house.

Despite being blindsided by people he calls friends, Cedric never lost his temper or demeanor as he headed home.

Whether on an All-Stars season or during a winter installment of the Reindeer Games, we want to see Cedric play the game again.

Cedric’s goodbye messages from the BB26 cast were also touching, showing he had created lasting relationships in the house.

A Big Brother winner compliments Cedric Hodges

“Cedric seems like a good kid, wish he would’ve lasted longer #BB26,” wrote Big Brother 23 winner Xavier Prather in an X post.

Xavier made his post soon after Cedric got evicted from the Big Brother house. The end of his run meant it was time for Cedric to head home.

Cedric is back in Idaho, where he will spend some time before returning to California for the BB26 season finale.

“Thank you so much! I appreciate the love fr! Unfortunately the cookie crumbled!” Cedric responded to Xavier’s post on X.

Xavier Prather leaves a nice note and gets a response from Cedric Hodges. Pic credit: @XavierEPrather/X

Cedric takes in the Western Idaho State Fair

“Some of last nights adventures,” reads a caption of a new X post from Cedric.

Two images and a short video accompany the post, showing Cedric enjoying time at the Western Idaho State Fair.

The fair is in Boise, Idaho, where Cedric stated he is from. Hopefully, we will see many more posts from Cedric as he gets reacclimated to the real world.

Some of last nights adventures🌌 pic.twitter.com/6Lm5a4feL1 — Cedric (@OfficiallyCed) August 18, 2024

