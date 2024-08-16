Big Brother releases extended interview with Cedric Hodges

Cedric Hodges was blindsided on a new Big Brother 26 eviction episode.

After Makensy Manbeck won the AI Arena Challenge, several houseguests enacted a plan to save Rubina Bernabe.

Saving Rubina meant sending Cedric home, and that’s exactly what happened as the episode played out.

Cedric was floored by what happened, and he was emotional as he hurried out the front door of the Big Brother house.

Part of Cedric’s exit interview with host Julie Chen Moonves was shown at the end of the episode, but they had an extended session that has now been shared online.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Based on the footage that has been shared, Cedric may have earned himself even more fans after his eviction.

Cedric Hodges extended Big Brother exit interview with Julie Chen Moonves

Below is an extended interview session Cedric had with Julie on August 15.

Julie noted that his game had turned “on a dime,” going from HOH to being evicted the following week.

Julie asked him why he thought he felt he lost the numbers, and he stated that it was “simply because I was sitting next to Rubina.”

Cedric had pushed for Leah Peters to be the replacement nominee instead of Rubina. Had that happened, Leah would have gone home.

He concluded that things went wrong because his swing votes (T’Kor Clottey and Kimo Apaka) were so close with Rubina.

Julie asked if Cedric regretted being a good guy and becoming a pawn. He regretted nothing and later said the best thing about his Big Brother experience was the friendships.

See the extended interview below, where Cedric gets a bit emotional and speaks about wanting Brooklyn Rivera or Chelsie Baham to win Big Brother 26.

Cedric also gets to see his goodbye messages from the rest of the BB26 cast, where the houseguests showed him much love.

More from the Big Brother house

The BB26 house has a new HOH after an Endurance Challenge. They competed in the famous Wall Competition after Cedric got sent home.

Many BB fans have accused the production team of using Angela Murray as a plant. They don’t believe anyone would act like Angela does in the Big Brother house.

Here’s what the BB bosses said in response, but the answers may not dissuade folks already sold on the conspiracy theory.

Cedric was also part of a BB26 prank war that hasn’t been featured during the episodes yet. Hopefully, we get to see him featured again in the future.

I love blindsides but Cedric was so sweet man- 🥺#BB26

pic.twitter.com/lso6mcnfc2 — Mel ✨ (@melbrown00) August 16, 2024

Previous episodes of Big Brother 26 are streaming on Paramount+. The service also provides the Live Feeds again this summer.

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS during Summer 2024.