Big Brother 26 spoilers about who won the Endurance Challenge (Wall Comp) to become the Week 5 HOH

The first Big Brother 26 Endurance Challenge was a dud.

Fans who waited all season for a battle of endurance were rewarded with the Wall Competition on Thursday night (August 15). But it didn’t last long.

Roughly three hours after Cedric Hodges was sent home, the remaining players competed to become Head of Household.

Everyone (even Angela Murray and Quinn Martin) got to compete in a battle of endurance to take the Week 5 power.

After Cedric Hodges got blindsided and sent home, this was an important week to be in charge. And several people knew it.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The Live Feeds waited until after the West Coast had viewed the August 15 episode, and then everyone got to watch the challenge live.

Who won the Wall Competition on Big Brother 26?

Let’s put it this way; the Wall Competition was so short that the producers must add filler content for when it is featured on the August 18 episode.

Angela fell a few minutes into the challenge. Kimo fell a few minutes later. Joseph, Leah, and Chelsie quickly followed up.

Five people were eliminated before 10 minutes had passed. It was not an impressive showing.

We watched around five or six more minutes of the challenge playing out, and it seemed like things were settling in for the long haul.

But T’Kor fell, soon followed by Makensy and Brooklyn, and then Rubina was down. That left only three people in the challenge after roughly 24 or 25 minutes.

Cam finished in third place after lasting about six or seven minutes longer, leaving Tucker and Quinn battling it out for Head of Household.

But the Live Feeds went down, and when they returned, Tucker was the new Head of Household. We will have to wait for the next episode to see what happened.

What are you doing @CBSBigBrother? It was literally down to the final 2 on the Wall Comp when we saw Cam fall, leaving only Quinn & Tucker up there, & now all we have are cute dogs??? Don't make this look rigged! Turn back on the LIVE FEEDS! #BB26 #BBLF pic.twitter.com/t89Id5Tygt — BBAmericaCedricBrooklyn Stan 💜PurpleMG🦋🏈🤘 (@PurpleMG7) August 16, 2024

Full Endurance Challenge results

Below are the places each houseguest finished in the Endurance Challenge. It was only slightly longer than 30 minutes from start to finish.

Winner: Tucker

2nd: Quinn

3rd: Cam

4th: Rubina

5th: Brooklyn

6th: Makensy

7th: T’Kor

8th: Chelsie

9th: Leah

10th: Joseph

11th: Kimo

12th: Angela

Below is some audio from when Angela fell from the wall:

Exclusive audio from the moment Angela fell off the wall #bb26 pic.twitter.com/yTV6O1sEGf — #BB26 Feeds Fairy (@BBFeedsFairy) August 16, 2024

Just kidding. That wasn’t her real audio. But that was real footage from when she fell right after the challenge began.

The first four people out have become Have Nots for Week 5. Those players are Angela, Kimo, Joseph, and Leah.

More from the Big Brother house

A prank war turned gross in the Big Brother house. It hasn’t made it to the episodes yet, but the Live Feeds saw some odd choices from the houseguests.

BB producers addressed rumors that Angela is a plant. Some fans still aren’t convinced that they answered the question.

Here’s a breakdown of the remaining August episodes. Is that a Double Eviction on the horizon? Or does it tie to the Instigator power that has been teased?

Previous episodes of Big Brother 26 are streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS during Summer 2024.