Big Brother 26 spoilers about who won the Endurance Challenge (Wall Comp) to become the Week 5 HOH

The first Big Brother 26 Endurance Challenge was a dud.
Fans who waited all season for a battle of endurance were rewarded with the Wall Competition on Thursday night (August 15). But it didn’t last long.
Roughly three hours after Cedric Hodges was sent home, the remaining players competed to become Head of Household.
Everyone (even Angela Murray and Quinn Martin) got to compete in a battle of endurance to take the Week 5 power.
After Cedric Hodges got blindsided and sent home, this was an important week to be in charge. And several people knew it.
The Live Feeds waited until after the West Coast had viewed the August 15 episode, and then everyone got to watch the challenge live.
Who won the Wall Competition on Big Brother 26?
Let’s put it this way; the Wall Competition was so short that the producers must add filler content for when it is featured on the August 18 episode.
Angela fell a few minutes into the challenge. Kimo fell a few minutes later. Joseph, Leah, and Chelsie quickly followed up.
Five people were eliminated before 10 minutes had passed. It was not an impressive showing.
We watched around five or six more minutes of the challenge playing out, and it seemed like things were settling in for the long haul.
But T’Kor fell, soon followed by Makensy and Brooklyn, and then Rubina was down. That left only three people in the challenge after roughly 24 or 25 minutes.
Cam finished in third place after lasting about six or seven minutes longer, leaving Tucker and Quinn battling it out for Head of Household.
But the Live Feeds went down, and when they returned, Tucker was the new Head of Household. We will have to wait for the next episode to see what happened.
Full Endurance Challenge results
Below are the places each houseguest finished in the Endurance Challenge. It was only slightly longer than 30 minutes from start to finish.
- Winner: Tucker
- 2nd: Quinn
- 3rd: Cam
- 4th: Rubina
- 5th: Brooklyn
- 6th: Makensy
- 7th: T’Kor
- 8th: Chelsie
- 9th: Leah
- 10th: Joseph
- 11th: Kimo
- 12th: Angela
Below is some audio from when Angela fell from the wall:
Just kidding. That wasn’t her real audio. But that was real footage from when she fell right after the challenge began.
The first four people out have become Have Nots for Week 5. Those players are Angela, Kimo, Joseph, and Leah.
More from the Big Brother house
A prank war turned gross in the Big Brother house. It hasn’t made it to the episodes yet, but the Live Feeds saw some odd choices from the houseguests.
BB producers addressed rumors that Angela is a plant. Some fans still aren’t convinced that they answered the question.
Here’s a breakdown of the remaining August episodes. Is that a Double Eviction on the horizon? Or does it tie to the Instigator power that has been teased?
Previous episodes of Big Brother 26 are streaming on Paramount+.
Big Brother 26 airs on CBS during Summer 2024.
All episodes of Big Brother are now streaming on Paramount+. Try it FREE!
The link above is an affiliate link. This means that for any qualifying purchase you make, we may earn a small commission, at no additional cost to you.