Survivor 47 cast revealed by CBS: Here are the bios

The Survivor 47 cast list has arrived. After months of waiting for it, the producers came through this week.

CBS finally released the names of the 18 Survivor 47 cast members, and it is a good mix of age groups and professions.

These players recently filmed their experiences in Fiji, and now CBS viewers get to see them in action.

The first episode of Survivor 47 arrives on Wednesday, September 18. It’s a two-hour premiere for fans to learn the names of the new players.

Survivor will displace Big Brother 26, which has aired new episodes at 8/7c each Wednesday night.

Here's the September 2024 schedule for the upcoming Big Brother episode.

The Survivor 47 cast list and bios

Below is the Survivor 47 cast list. The players include an ICU nurse, a freelance writer, and two sports reporters.

There is even a flight school owner and a flight attendant in the mix. The ladies might have lots to talk about on the island.

Check out the cast list and decide who will become the Survivor 47 winner. Weigh in with your opinions in the comment section.

Andy Rueda: 31-year-old teaching assistant from Boston, MA.

Anika Dhar: 26-year-old finance and operations manager from Los Angeles, CA.

Aysha Welch: 32-year-old IT consultant from Houston, TX.

Caroline Vidmar: 27-year-old strategy consultant from Chicago, IL.

Gabe Ortis: 26-year-old radio host from Baltimore, MD.

Genevieve Mushaluk: 33-year-old senior counsel from Winnipeg, MB.

Jon Lovett: 42-year-old podcaster/comedian from Long Island, NY.

Kyle Ostwald: 31-year-old construction worker from Cheboygan, MI.

Kishan Patel: 28-year-old ER doctor from San Francisco, CA.

Rachel LaMont: 34-year-old visual designer from Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Rome Cooney: 30-year-old E-Sports host from Phoenix, AZ.

Sam Phalen: 24-year-old NFL reporter from Nashville, TN.

Sierra Wright: 27-year-old ICU nurse from Phoenixville, PA.

Solomon “Sol” Yi: 43-year-old medical device salesman from Norwalk, CT.

Sue Smey: 59-year-old flight school owner from Putnam Valley, NY.

Teeny Chirichillo: 23-year-old freelance writer from Manahawkin, NJ.

Terran “TK” Foster: 31-year-old athlete marketing from Washington, DC.

Tiyana Hallums: 27-year-old flight attendant from Oahu, HI.

Jeff Probst has 100 names he wants for Survivor 50.

Below is an advertisement CBS has shared to introduce the new players.

Previous seasons of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+. That includes a season of all-winners called Winners At War (Survivor 40).

Survivor 47 debuts September 18 on CBS.