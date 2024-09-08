Big Brother 26 spoilers: What happened during embarrassing Week 8 Veto Competition? Here’s a breakdown

Big Brother 26 spoilers from the Live Feeds revealed what happened at the Week 8 Veto Competition.

Let’s say that the BB26 cast has a good reason to be embarrassed about the results because it’s true.

The challenge will go down in Big Brother history as one of the worst, wasting the effort the production crew put into making it happen.

Chelsie Baham won the Week 8 Head of Household Competition, putting her in power again this summer.

Chelsie was HOH when Lisa Weintraub was sent home in Week 2, and she had her eyes on someone she had on the block next to Lisa.

The eviction target this time was Angela Murray, whom Chelsie nominated next to Kimo Apaka.

What happened with OTEV on Big Brother 26?

OTEV was the Week 8 Veto Competition. Quinn Martin, Makensy Manbeck, and Rubina Bernabe joined Angela, Chelsie, and Kimo in the challenge.

OTEV is done in rounds, where the players are tasked with finding the name card of a houseguest that correctly applies to a question asked of them.

The challenge is messy with a big slide involved, and it typically lasts five rounds to decide who wins the Power of Veto.

Each round an incorrect answer leads to someone getting eliminated, until it’s down to just two people competing for that Power of Veto.

The first question asked during this Veto Competition was which (evicted) houseguest didn’t play in the first HOH Competition (as retold by players on the feeds).

Five players chose Tucker Des Lauriers as the answer and one person went with Cedric Hodges.

The correct answer was Cedric, which eliminated five people in the first round. You read that correctly: the OTEV competition for BB26 lasted one round.

Makensy was the only one who got it correct, making her the only player in Big Brother history to win OTEV in one round.

Production seeing the the veto players lose Otev in one foul swoop the first round after spending three days building the set 😂😂😂 #bb26 pic.twitter.com/71PLUc9Mle — keeks (@awarebewarecare) September 8, 2024

It sounded incorrect as the houseguests explained it on the Live Feeds, as nothing like this has happened before. Many Big Brother fans were in the dark about how the challenge could end so quickly.

The Big Brother 26 cast just went down in history for this result, and fans aren’t going to forget about it.

Below is a clip from the Live Feeds where the BB26 cast discusses what happened.

Makensy "I made history, I won OTEV in one round" #BB26 Sounds like everyone went for the Tucker answer and she went for the right answer Cedric! pic.twitter.com/94F1dBrhG7 — BigBrotherJunkie👁 #BB26 (@89razorskate20) September 7, 2024

Angela Rockstar from Big Brother 20 might have been rescued. She previously had one of the most embarrassing OTEV moments when she helped someone fix their incorrect answer.

This topic was also referenced on the feeds, as Angela Murray from BB26 said she thought Makensy had the wrong answer but chose not to tell her. Oops.

How will production present this terribly-played Veto Competition? The producers likely assumed it would fill lots of time during the September 11 episode. Now it won’t.

Everyone lost round one?? Suddenly Rockstar doesn’t have the worst OTEV moment anymore. #BB26 https://t.co/GNTsdW9dA2 pic.twitter.com/fcakZqLqxk — shu 🇨🇻 (@AOASHU) September 7, 2024

