Joseph Rodriguez shades Big Brother 26 and cast, calls show ‘cheap’ and reveals which player got on his nerves

Big Brother 26 recently said goodbye to Joseph Rodriguez, but he has lots to say about his experience.

Most of what Joseph has to say is pretty negative after he got blindsided by the AINSLEY twist and several BB26 cast members.

Joseph was pretty confident in his gameplay, comparing himself to Dr. Will Kirby after he had survived the first few weeks.

Dr. Will won Big Brother 2, got invited back for Big Brother: All-Stars (BB7), and has hosted many jury roundtables for the franchise.

Joseph was so confident in his gameplay that he threw (or claimed to throw) challenges left and right. He even sat down in the middle of a Veto Competition.

When Joseph was named as a replacement nominee by an ally (Quinn Martin), he still acted like he was safe. But he wasn’t. And he has plenty of shade and blame for folks about why he didn’t make it to the jury.

Joseph calls Big Brother ‘cheap’ and claims it wasn’t ‘real’ Big Brother

“Most of those people in the house were super annoying, and to have been in the jury house with them for another month … This game was way harder than I expected,” Joseph told EW in an exit interview.

Regarding his comments about Dr. Will, he said it was “prompted” out of him and that he “was asked for comparisons” of who he was in the game.

He also blames the AI Arena twist for messing up his game. He admitted to liking it from a fan perspective but felt “like they should have done five evictions and a jury of nine, especially with such a good cast.”

“But obviously they’re cheap and want to save on money, so they don’t want to add more people to the jury,” Joseph added in his EW interview.

LMAOOOOOO joseph looked RIGHT in the camera and said i’d be on jury if y’all weren’t too CHEAP to rent the jury house for 2 months 💀💀💀 #BB26 pic.twitter.com/SkttED5DSW — temp dual citizen 🇺🇸🇯🇲🏃🏾‍♀️💨 (@thenorrisjay) September 6, 2024

Joseph shades Quinn’s gameplay

During several of his interviews, Joseph spoke about Quinn and his gameplay. It was pretty messy and hasn’t cleaned up after Joseph got evicted.

“Man, I want to be careful with my wording here. But Quinn really got on my nerves a lot of the time, to be honest,” Joseph told Parade when asked about Quinn.

“Putting me up was a horrible idea. He was such an obvious liar in the game, and somebody who was exposed early on by people as being a liar. So yeah, to me, he was just very puzzling [in] a lot of his decision-making,” Joseph elaborated to Parade.

He later called Leah Peters “lovely” and Chelsie Baham “Smart, but mean” during some rapid-fire questions.

Joseph returns to the Big Brother stage on the final night when he gets to answer questions with the other houseguests sent home before the jury phase.

Ready to hear why Joseph feels he could have beaten Tucker at the end of Big Brother 26? Check out the video below.

#BB26 evictee @Bb26Teamjoseph explains why he believes he could've won a final 2 vote over Tucker in the end.



Watch all of Joseph's exit interview with host of The Exclusive @sharontharp: https://t.co/qJuBO5DJwU pic.twitter.com/ZlYbGV6i17 — The Exclusive With Sharon Tharp (@exclusivelypod) September 7, 2024

