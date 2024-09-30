Big Brother 26: Angela addresses playing Big Brother again, what went wrong, and what show she wants to be on

Angela Murray finished sixth place on Big Brother 26 and has been doing exit interviews.

Angela was a very polarizing member of the BB26 cast, with some fans detesting her gameplay and others enjoying the chaos.

Her gameplay was all over the place, and it was always unpredictable who she might turn on in a given week.

She has been reflecting on her time in the Big Brother house during these exit interviews, during many of which she has had a great attitude.

We will see Angela again on finale night when she returns to the stage with the rest of the BB26 jury.

The jury decides who becomes the Big Brother 26 winner.

Angela Murray reveals where her game went wrong

Interviewing for The Exclusive With Sharon Tharp, Angela was asked where she thought her game went wrong and if she would have done things differently as Head of Household.

“Where I think my game went wrong is not really aligning and choosing people that would have chosen me. Had I not been so emotional in the very beginning, I would have tried to get more sleep and handled that first HOH much differently, and tried not to have back-to-back 45 minutes to almost two hours one-on-ones with people,” Angela responded.

Indeed, she spent much of her first week as the Head of Household during extensive meetings with 15 other players. It was too much, and some of the conversations led to her becoming paranoid and a target. She also claimed that she didn’t follow her gut and that Kimo Apaka shouldn’t have been nominated.

As I've processed my feelings, I've been reflecting on truly a one-of-a-kind and one of the wildest Big Brother journeys we've ever seen. This is Angela, one week at a time. #BB26 pic.twitter.com/sksodZiSl6 — Rob || Pro-Democracy || #HarrisWalz2024 (@RealityRobbed) September 27, 2024

Who would Angela have nominated had she won the HOH tiebreaker?

Later in her interview, Angela told The Exclusive With Sharon Tharp that she would have nominated Chelsie Baham and Rubina Bernabe had she won the HOH spot for the Double Eviction episode. Instead, she lost it on a tiebreaker to Chelsie, which eventually got her evicted.

Would Angela play Big Brother again?

Angela said she “probably would” play Big Brother again. She spoke about missing her husband and kids, and missing them led to her being emotional in the house.

Angela also noted that she wants to play Survivor. She gave CBS a nice plug when speaking up their reality TV shows and complimenting Survivor host Jeff Probst.

Below is the full interview Angela did with The Exclusive.

