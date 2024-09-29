Big Brother 26 spoilers: Veto results lead to drama, intense conversations, and a possible new target

Big Brother 26 spoilers from the Live Feeds hint at a shift in sentiments from the new Head of Household.

Week 11 has been pretty eventful for the BB26 cast, even though only five people remain in the game.

Rarely has an HOH stuck with their original plans this season, and it may have just happened again.

Makensy Manbeck won an HOH Competition after the Double Eviction episode, putting her back in power.

Makeny’s name is also right next to the most successful competition beats that Big Brother has seen.

After securing herself in the final four, Makensy nominated Kimo Apaka and Rubina Bernabe for eviction.

An eviction target, a Power of Veto, and a changed mind

Makensy won the Power of Veto this weekend. Nope, that’s not a typo. She racked up another challenge victory and got pretty upset when she heard about how the other players did.

The final five houseguests competed in the BB Comics Challenge this weekend (with the zipline); a challenge that can be done quickly by some folks and not so much by others.

It sounds like Cam Sullivan-Brown timed out on his turn, partly because of the break he said he took. And it sounds like an extensive break. So, he probably threw another challenge.

Makensy and her inner voice (Chelsie Baham) feel like Cam isn’t playing for the trio but only for himself. And the fear has surfaced with the ladies that he could turn on them next week.

The power went out in the Big Brother house on Saturday (September 29), and it was a difficult challenge. So maybe the ladies were worn out when the paranoia began surfacing this time.

Is Cam about to become a replacement nominee?

Makensy and Chelsie had a long chat about Cam, and the ladies talked about not feeling safe with him in next week’s competitions.

Makensy was considering taking Rubina off the block and replacing her with Cam. That would likely send Cam to the BB26 jury house, as the only voters would be Chelsie and Rubina.

Chelsie also spoke about her confidence in beating Rubina and Kimo for the Week 12 Head of Household.

Makensy and Chelsie talk Cam, they're convinced he is throwing the comps, wants to be carried next week & either get one of them out or Rubina to do it #BB26 pic.twitter.com/bnhB1cRVIp — BigBrotherJunkie👁 #BB26 (@89razorskate20) September 29, 2024

Makensy has another day to contemplate her decision and possibly calm down after winning another intense challenge.

The Veto Meeting is on Monday (September 30), where the final nominees for the week will be set. That’s when the Live Feeds will reveal if Makensy saves Rubina. Stay tuned!

Ready for some more drama?

Below is a video of Chelsie warning Cam about her conversation with Makensy. Cam was caught off-guard. This could certainly lead to some spicey feeds in the 24 hours ahead of the Veto Meeting.

Chelsie warns Cam that Makensy is thinking about using the veto on Rubina to nominate him #bb26 pic.twitter.com/vNzAxIk3OX — 𝓑𝓑𝓛𝒾𝑜𝓃🦁 (@BBLionOteV) September 29, 2024

