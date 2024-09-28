Angela’s husband shares video completing all the chores she gave him on Big Brother Live Feeds this season

Big Brother 26 houseguest Angela Murray has a husband paying close attention to the Live Feeds.

He shared a video this week, outlining how he has been doing things around the house that she has mentioned on the Live Feeds.

Chuck Murray has a few more weeks before he sees his wife again, but he has been preparing the house for her return.

Angela may have been evicted from the Big Brother house, but she has to remain in the BB26 jury house until finale night.

Angela and the rest of the jury will vote for who becomes the Big Brother 26 winner and who takes home that $750,000 prize.

The drama she has caused on the feeds has ended, even as the final five players keep competing.

Angela Murray’s husband shares a cut video doing chores

“Hey babe,” a video from Chuck Murray begins as he talks to his wife through the camera.

“I love you. And I miss you. And things have not been the same around here without you. And I can say is I’ve been watching I’ve been watching the feeds, I’ve been watching the show, and listening to everything you say,” Chuck continues before getting to the important part of his video.

Chuck is holding a clipboard with a list of things Angela mentioned on the feeds she wanted him to do while she was gone. He reviews the list and shows the spotless house Angela should enjoy returning to.

Unfortunately, he didn’t finish everything on the list. But she should be able to forgive him for it.

It will be interesting to see if Angela becomes active on social media when she returns home and if they do more fun stuff like this for their followers.

