Big Brother 26 spoilers: New HOH reveals final five nominees

Big Brother 26 is already midway through the Week 11 action.

A new Head of Household took power late Thursday night, and they nominated two people for eviction on Friday (September 27).

The BB26 cast is down to five people competing for the $750,000 prize.

Leah Peters and Angela Murray got voted out during the Double Eviction episode, ending their run as houseguests.

With four jury members, maybe the upcoming episodes will finally feature footage from the jury house.

Quinn Martin and T’Kor Clottey get new roommates, and seeing their reactions to the new arrivals should be interesting.

Meanwhile, the final five players are back in action and battling for one of the final two spots.

Big Brother 26 spoilers: The new HOH names their nominees

Makensy Manbeck became the new HOH following the Double Eviction episode.

Makensy needed the power during Week 11, but it also meant she had to target a future jury member who would be upset.

Surviving the Double Eviction was huge for Makensy, and she didn’t leave her fate to chance this week.

Makensy hosted her Nomination Ceremony on Friday and the Live Feeds were down as it was taped for Sunday’s episode (September 29). The results were revealed when the feeds finally returned.

Who did Makensy nominate for eviction on Big Brother 26?

Makensy nominated Kimo Apaka and Rubina Bernabe for eviction.

Makensy stuck with her trio, continuing to work with Chelsie Baham and Cam Sullivan-Brown as the game winds down.

Kimo is the early target for the week, but Makensy does have a history of changing her mind mid-week – and Rubina is pushing her to go in a different direction.

Everyone left plays in the Veto Competition this weekend, and the upcoming veto results could dictate who finishes the week on the block.

The next Eviction Ceremony is scheduled for the October 3 episode. Stay tuned for reports on any drama from the feeds as we get close to learning who makes the final four.

