Big Brother 26 spoilers: BB Comics, veto results, and a power outage

Big Brother 26 spoilers from the Live Feeds reveal the excitement from the first 48 hours after the Double Eviction episode.

After sending Leah Peters and Angela Murray to the jury house, the houseguests have moved on with the game

Leah, Angela, Quinn Matin, and T’Kor Clottey are on the BB26 jury. Hopefully, the producers will provide some jury house footage soon.

The remaining houseguests played in a new Head of Household Competition late Thursday (September 26) to disperse the power.

Makensy Manbeck won another HOH. She took power during an important week and is instrumental in deciding who will make it to the final four.

Makensy nominated Kimo Apaka and Rubina Bernabe for eviction, noting that she would want to send Kimo out. Chelsie Baham has also pushed for a Kimo eviction.

A power outage at the Big Brother house

The Big Brother house was dealing with power issues, leading to the houseguests getting lanterns to walk around.

Hot water wasn’t working either, limiting what the group could do as they waited for the Saturday Veto Competition to arrive.

Below is a short video from the Live Feeds of the houseguests enjoying breakfast delivered for them. It was a fun treat for the final five players (Makensy, Kimo, Rubina, Chelsia, and Cam Sullivan-Brown).

HGs enjoying their coffee and pastries(and sound like the house was having power issues overnight)

They were given lanterns, hot water was not working either! #BB26 pic.twitter.com/I7kn7rXTV4 — BigBrotherJunkie👁 #BB26 (@89razorskate20) September 28, 2024

BB Comics for the Big Brother 26 cast and the Power of Veto results

BB Comics Week arrived for the final five houseguests. They competed in the familiar challenge to win the Week 11 Power of Veto.

Everyone got to play in the Veto Competition since only five houseguests remained in the running for the $750,000 prize.

Makensy Manbeck won the Power of Veto.

A Veto Meeting will happen on Monday (September 30), where we learn the final nominees for the week. An Eviction Ceremony arrives during the upcoming October 3 episode.

Below is a flashback video of when Leah Peters and Quinn Martin confirmed they would work together. It will be interesting to see if their late-night chats have continued in the jury house.

#BB26 Leah/Quinn lock in a final two pic.twitter.com/3dV2NWGrxF — BB Live Updaters #bb26 (@BBLiveUpdaters) July 26, 2024

Angela’s husband shared a video online. He had been watching the Live Feeds and had completed a list of chores she had assigned him during the season. It was a cute interaction.

Big Brother All-Star Danielle Reyes wants to take over as jury roundtable host. The position used to be held by BB2 winner Dr. Will Kirby.

Dr. Will announced on social media he was done. This begins a new chapter for the role.

Here’s the remaining BB26 episode schedule. Only a few weeks remain until the season finale.

