Big Brother 26’s Leah Peters reacts to Makensy betrayal, her relationship with Quinn, and any possible regrets

Leah Peters has been doing exit interviews after her time on Big Brother 26.

After becoming the Head of Household during JANKIE Week, Leah was in a prime position to make a huge move.

Taking out T’Kor Clottey may have been the wrong move for Leah and Angela Murray, as the duo got sent home on the same night (Double Eviction).

Now Leah is answering questions about her gameplay, including how she felt when Makensy Manbeck targeted her for eviction.

As a reminder, Makensy was the Week 10 HOH, and she had nominated Kimo Apaka and Angela Murray for eviction.

After Makensy won the Power of Veto, things changed. Chelsie Baham convinced Makensy to go after Leah, and she did exactly that.

Leah Peters asked how she felt about Makensy Manbeck turning on her

“I was completely and utterly shocked being nominated by Makensy,” Leah told Mike Bloom during her interview with Parade.

“She was someone I was really rooting to win this week and someone that I really would’ve kept safe throughout the whole entire game,” Leah added.

Many Big Brother fans have noted that while Leah was conspiring against Makensy in other chats, she was never actively campaigning against her. Taking her out before a bigger threat like Chelsie was indeed shocking.

“I view her game as shaky from this point forward and I worry that if she continues to maintain loyalty to the same people that she will be playing for second place,” Leah elaborated.

Leah speaks about her relationship with Quinn Martin

“I think that we have just a very genuine relationship with each other and I really look forward to nurturing that relationship outside of the Big Brother house as well,” Leah stated when asked about her relationship with Quinn.

She added that she would have liked to make it to the end of the season with Quinn.

More from Leah during her exit interview

Below is Leah’s full interview, in which she also touches on her nominations during JANKIE Week and mentions that she may have still been evicted on Double Eviction night.

To her credit, Leah said that she doesn’t regret anything about how she played Big Brother.

Leah also reveals her plan for the end game of Big Brother 26 (had she survived).

