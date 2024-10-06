Big Brother winner wants to take over as jury roundtable host

A new Big Brother jury roundtable host will soon be introduced.

A big change is happening this season, with many fans sharing their thoughts on possible replacements.

The job of the jury roundtable host is to ask questions of the Big Brother jury members and foster a discussion about the season.

The jury roundtable is typically a segment featured on the season finale, where fans can glimpse the jury discussing who should win.

It has been reported that the jury roundtable will happen on Friday, October 11 this year, but with a new host.

Dr. Will Kirby revealed that he is out. The Big Brother 2 winner has hosted it many times, but he posted on social media that he won’t return for BB26.

A Big Brother winner wants to become the BB26 jury roundtable host

“I would sell my firstborn to do it,” a recent Big Brother winner told Entertainment Weekly about stepping up as the jury roundtable host.

So who was it that showed this intense interest? It’s Big Brother 24 winner Taylor Hale.

Taylor won America’s Favorite Houseguest during the same season she won the show. She later returned to play Big Brother: Reindeer Games, where Nicole Franzel emerged as the winner.

“It’d be an absolute dream, but I’ll wait on the email,” Taylor told EW. “We’ll see if they call, email anything. But I’m absolutely dying to do it, so I’m throwing my hat in the ring, Big Brother.”

Many Big Brother fans have noted that the next host should have experience on the jury. Taylor does not know about that, as she remained in the house until the BB24 season finale.

Danielle Reyes also noted how she is interested. She nearly won Big Brother 3, appeared on Big Brother: All-Stars (BB7), and returned for BBRG.

What do you think Big Brother fans? Would you like to see Taylor Hale as the jury roundtable host? Weigh in with a comment below.

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS.