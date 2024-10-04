Big Brother 26 spoilers: Results from the last Veto Competition of the season

Big Brother 26 spoilers reveal what happened at the Week 12 Veto Competition.

The final four players have been busy since evicting Kimo Apaka.

Kimo was evicted on a 2-0 vote, revealing that the house had flipped back on him.

The Live Feeds had indicated Kimo would stay after several intense conversations between Cam Sullivan-Brown and Chelsie Baham.

But Cam revealed that Kimo had a final two deal with him, causing Chelsie to return to keeping Rubina Bernabe around.

Chelsie, Makensy Manbeck, Cam, and Rubina are the final four players.

The Week 12 HOH and their nominees on Big Brother 26

Chelsie won the Week 12 HOH Competition. It happened late Thursday evening (October 3).

This was the scenario that Makensy and Chelsie had hoped to see, but it certainly favored Chelsie much more.

Becoming the new Head of Household guaranteed Chelsie a spot in the final three.

A Nomination Ceremony took place even later on Thursday night. The feeds were down again and returned after midnight with the nominees.

Chelsie nominated Makensy and Cam for eviction. Rubina was the only houseguest who could vote at the upcoming Eviction Ceremony.

It was a sly move by Chelsie. She kept her trio happy with her by not choosing one person over the other and kept Rubina happy by not putting her on the block. It forced Makensy and Cam to compete hard at the Veto Competition.

Who won the final Veto Competition for Big Brother 26?

The final four houseguests played in the final Veto Competition of the season on Friday (October 4). The sped-up week may be so that everything can be presented during the upcoming Sunday night episode (October 6).

Makensy, Cam, and Rubina each needed (badly) to win the Power of Veto. This was one challenge that Chelsie needed to throw so that the rest of the house would have to decide what happened next.

Makensy won the Power of Veto.

The Veto Meeting should be straightforward. Makensy will use the Power of Veto to save herself. This means Rubina will go on the block next to Cam.

Cam looks pretty distraught on the Live Feeds. Is his game coming to an end?

Makensy will have the only vote this week. She gets to decide to save Cam or Rubina.

The end of Big Brother 26 draws near

Here’s the remaining BB26 episode schedule. We are sneaking up on Day 90 and the season finale, where someone will win that $750,000 prize.

4 HOH's…..

Not 1

Not 2

Not 3

