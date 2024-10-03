Big Brother 26 spoilers: Live Feeds drama shakes up eviction votes

It’s never too late in the week to get some Big Brother drama.

The Big Brother 26 cast is heading toward another Eviction Ceremony on October 3.

It had appeared that the votes were set and a plan was in motion. But things have shifted in the hours before that next eviction vote.

Makensy Manbeck has been very good at winning challenges. She won the Week 11 HOH Competition and then won the BB Comics Veto Competition.

Having that much power should have led to an easy week for Makensy, but she may have miscalculated things (again).

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the plan was to send Kimo Apaka out the front door. He was supposed to become the fifth BB26 jury member.

Not anymore.

Voting drama from the Big Brother 26 Live Feeds

Late Wednesday night (October 2) several important chats happened on the Big Brother 26 Live Feeds.

Those chats culminated in a decision to flip the vote and keep Kimo for the final four.

Cam Sullivan-Brown feels more confident taking Kimo to the final four, so he wants to send out Rubina Bernabe.

Chelsie Baham wants to keep Cam happy, so she is ready to go with that vote.

Makensy has tried to fight against this decision, but only Cam and Chelsie get to vote this week.

Chelsie has also stated that she thinks beating Kimo in challenges is easier than beating Rubina. This is making it easier for her to vote against Rubina.

A short time ago the final eight players were six women and two men, and the final four could be two women and two men. Chats about the women working together have fallen flat, giving way to a man making it to the final three. But which one?

The vote between Kimo and Rubina will be confirmed during the episode on Thursday, October 3. It’s a two-hour installment, with CBS viewers also learning the Week 11 veto results.

There is still time for things to switch back, but it appears that Rubina will become the fifth member of the BB26 jury.

Makensy says she feels like an idiot for keeping Cam safe now 😂 #bb26 pic.twitter.com/kwD0mfdsTh — Big Brother Tea (@TheBigBroTea) October 3, 2024

More from the Big Brother world

Angela’s goodbye messages were finally revealed. Angela Murray finished sixth place this season, and CBS released her goodbye messages from the rest of the houseguests.

Leah Peters spoke about her relationship with Quinn Martin. She also talked about Makensy betraying her and any possible regrets she might have from the Summer 2024 season.

Here’s the remaining BB26 episode schedule. Only a few episodes are left to debut in October before the big season finale.

They are talking about the wrap party and who might hookup Chelsie said she doesn’t want to take One of Leah’s options away (Joseph) because he had a crush on Chelsie😂 Rubina and Makensy’s responses had me 💀💀 Help!!!!! 😂 #bb26 pic.twitter.com/x5AKaCTw4x — Tess (@tess79769155) October 2, 2024

Previous episodes of Big Brother 26 are streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS.