Big Brother 26 recap: Power of Veto drama, the BB26 jury house, and an important eviction

Big Brother 26 moved to its final five on Thursday night.

The latest eviction episode was extended, as they also had to reveal the veto results.

Makensy Manbeck has been the Week 11 Head of Household. She took the power after the Double Eviction of Angela Murray and Leah Peters.

Makensy nominated Kimo Apaka and Rubina Bernabe, staying strong with a trio she had with Cam Sullivan-Brown and Chelsie Baham.

There was no Wednesday night episode since Survivor and The Summit have taken over those primetime slots.

The good news was that CBS gave Big Brother two hours to work with for the eviction episode.

Big Brother 26, Episode 35 recap

The new Big Brother 26 episode debuted on Thursday, October 3.

A quick recap was given of Makensy winning the mini keycard HOH Competition and her choices for the Nomination Ceremony.

Host Julie Chen Moonves welcomed the audience as the two-hour episode began.

Chelsie was shown going to Cam and telling him that Makensy might put him on the block and how Rubina was pushing to get on Makensy’s good side.

Cam wanted to win the Power of Veto to ensure nominations would stay the same. He was nervous; likewise, Chelsie was scrambling to cover all avenues.

Before getting to the Veto Competition, the final five players were shown pretending to sleep in the Living Room.

Makensy is debating using the veto on Rubina this week, wants to secure her trust, going into next week.

Chelsie not liking MJ's plan & expresses it in the DR #BB26

Who won the Week 11 Veto Competition (BB Comics)?

BB Comics finally arrived for the Big Brother 26 cast. The final five players dressed in their costumes and competed on the zipline. This was an important Power of Veto to win.

CBS viewers saw the BB Comics for each houseguest and their new nicknames. Kimo enjoyed seeing Kenney Kelley as a hotdog. He also went first and had trouble matching his comics to the example.

Makensy was the only person to discover the differences in her choices before she guessed. Everyone else tried guessing along the way.

Kimo, Chelsie, and Makensy were the top three players. Kimo finished it in just over 30 minutes. That meant Rubina and Cam took longer than 30 minutes.

Makensy won the BB Comics Power of Veto with a time of 13:51.

Veto Meeting drama and stress for Makensy

Cam later revealed that he took breaks during the Veto Competition because he got tired. Makensy was pretty upset about it. Chelsie was equally frustrated that the ladies were carrying someone who seemed to be throwing comps.

Makensy considered using the Power of Veto on Rubina and putting Cam on the block as the replacement nominee. Cam convinced her that he was just terrible at comps.

Makensy did not use the Power of Veto. The final nominees for the week would be Kimo and Rubina.

Maybe Cam just does suck at comps.

A BB26 jury segment (finally)

The October 3 episode finally featured a segment from the BB26 jury house.

Quinn Martin was shown getting lonely when T’Kor Clottey arrived. She showed Quinn a video of JANKIE week and what led to her eviction.

They jumped a week ahead, and Leah Peters was shown arriving at the jury house. T’Kor was happy, admitting her happiness was from being petty. Quinn was also excited to see Leah again.

Leah revealed it was a Double Eviction, shortly before Angela Murray came in behind her. Angela shared the video of what sent her and Leah packing.

Leah also admitted to having a crush on Quinn in the jury house. The quartet also spoke about who might win the game. Quinn said he felt Chelsie was the best candidate to win Big Brother 26.

A surprise for the final five houseguests

Julie revealed that the players had just 10 days left in the game. And she had a big surprise for them.

The final five houseguests were shown video messages from their families on the Living Room TV.

A song for Julie Chen Moonves

The final five players sang a song for Julie when she spoke to them during the episode.

Below is a video of their performance:

Who got evicted from Big Brother 26 on Day 80?

Segments were shown of Rubina and Kimo trying to convince Chelsie and Cam to keep them around.

Makensy wanted Kimo voted out, but Chelsie and Cam started conspiring to get Rubina out instead.

Cam voted to evict Kimo. Chelsie voted to evict Kimo.

By a 2-0 vote, Kimo Apaka became the fifth jury member.

Rubina Bernabe made it to the final four with Makensy, Chelsie, and Cam.

