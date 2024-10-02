Big Brother 26 releases Angela’s goodbye messages: Here’s what the BB26 cast had to say

Big Brother 26 evicted Angela Murray during the Double Eviction episode.

Due to the time crunch, Angela didn’t see all her goodbye messages during the episode.

The social media team for the show released the full video, allowing fans to see what the BB26 cast had to say to her.

Angela was a pretty polarizing houseguest with the fans, stemming from her unpredictable gameplay and noteworthy emotional moments in the house.

But Angela found a way to survive deep into the season and finished sixth place.

Now Angela is a member of the BB26 jury and will return on finale night to help crown the winner.

Goodbye messages for Angela Murray from the Big Brother 26 cast

Below is a full video of the goodbye messages for Angela Murray.

Since she made it to the final six, there are only messages from the final five players.

“(Mournfully) peace out my dawg ✌️😔🐕 #BB26 #BigBrother #BBAngela #RealityTV #RealityShow,” reads the caption on Instagram.

Cam Sullivan-Brown begins the video by calling her “mamma bear” and a “kind soul” during his message.

Kimo Apaka talks about being friends with Angela outside the house, and Chelsie Baham called her “an amazing player” who had to go.

Makensy Manbeck apologized in her message, and Rubina Bernabe said she hoped Angela was “proud” of her appearance.

Angela becomes a BB26 juror

Angela feels she would have won Big Brother 26 had she remained in the house, so keep an eye on how she acts in the jury house.

Quinn Martin, T’Kor Clottey, and Leah Peters were the first three BB26 jury members. Hopefully, Angela joining them will lead to some jury house footage during the October 3 episode.

The BB26 jury will consist of seven members, each of whom will have a vote in deciding the Big Brother 26 winner. That decision will be made on finale night.

