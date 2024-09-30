Big Brother 26 spoilers: Veto Meeting results set the final eviction nominees ahead of a critical vote

Big Brother 26 Live Feeds spoilers reveal what happened at the Veto Meeting.

The BB26 cast is midway through Week 11, but the final nominees have now been set.

We are heading toward an interesting Eviction Ceremony for the October 3 episode.

This week, Makensy Manbeck was the Head of Household, securing that spot by building a mini keycard the quickest.

Makensy nominated Kimo Apaka and Rubina Bernabe for eviction, noting that Kimo was her primary target.

The choices for the nominees solidified Makensy’s goal to go to the final three with Chelsie Baham and Cam Sullivan-Brown.

Winning the Power of Veto comes with paranoia and choices

Makensy won the Veto Competition (again) this past weekend. She continues winning challenges and being the player to beat this season.

With the Power of Veto in her hands, Makensy could turn on someone close to her or keep the same nominees.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Makensy and Chelsie discussed putting Cam on the block after it appeared he was throwing challenges.

But would Makensy turn on Cam this late in the season?

Likewise, Rubina had pushed Makensy to see that Chelsie was conspiring against her.

But would Makensy abandon her final deal with Chelsie?

Below is an image from Chelsie and Makensy meeting one final time before the September 30 Veto Meeting.

Makensy and Chelsie are talking about using veto.

They don't see the point of using it because they don't know if Rubina will be loyal to them next week, or Cam. (So it doesn't matter if they take her down and put him up). Chelsie thinks both Cam and Rubina would bring… pic.twitter.com/Ch3p5goaz6 — BB Live Updaters #bb26 (@BBLiveUpdaters) September 30, 2024

Did Makensy use the Power of Veto at her Veto Meeting?

Makensy hosted her Veto Meeting on Monday morning.

Kimo and Rubina were the nominees, with Chelsie and Cam as the possible replacements.

Makensy did not use the Power of Veto.

This means Kimo or Rubina will be evicted during the October 3 episode.

One will join Quinn Martin, Angela Murray, T’Kor Clottey, and Leah Peters in the jury house.

Hopefully, the October 3 episode also features some jury footage, because CBS viewers have yet to see how they are doing.

The Head of Household Competition winner on October 3 will guarantee themselves a spot in the final three.

Makensy has won all the classic BB comps. Otev, BB Comics, Tiny HoH…she is just going to continue to fulfill every super fan’s dream. #BB26 pic.twitter.com/Xc4asvFgVk — Sweet Jane 🖤 #BB26 (@bbsweetjane) September 30, 2024

