Big Brother releases the BB Comics for each BB26 houseguest

BB Comics is a right of passage for each Big Brother cast.

Every summer the houseguests are turned into comic representations, typically based on their gameplay.

Sometimes BB Comics can be very flattering to the players, but other times, players are given unfortunate nicknames.

It’s a mixed bag again this season, with Young Cedric (for Cedric Hodges) being one of the better ones, and Crazy Eyes being what Matt Hardeman got stuck with.

The October 3 episode will feature the BB Comics and correlated Veto Competition. The images were also released online a bit early.

Keep an eye out for former houseguests (in their comic costumes) popping up in the background of new comics.

BB Comics for the Big Brother 26 cast

The BB Comics for the Big Brother 26 cast were released on social media.

“It’s that time of year everyone. The #BBComics are finally here and this year’s batch sure got us reading again. 🤓📚 #BB26 #BigBrother #realitytv #comicbooks,” reads the Instagram caption.

Cedric Hodges is the first player featured in the slideshow, and he has some familiar faces at the bottom of his comic.

You can scroll through the post below and look at the 2024 comics.

Which one do you think is the best? Are any of them embarrassing to the houseguests? Weigh in with your thoughts in the comment section.

Big Brother alums share their thoughts on the new BB Comics

Many Big Brother alums have left comments on the BB Comics post. Below are just a few of the responses.

“They made my man Kenny a damn hot dog,” Tyler Crispen from BB20 and BB22 wrote about BB26 houseguest Kenney Kelley.

“@thejagbains all I’m gonna say is one of us got cropped and the other didn’t 👁️👄👁️,” Derek Xaio from BB23 joked in a comment.

“So awesome,” wrote GinaMarie Zimmerman from BB15.

A member of the BB26 cast was also spotted in the comment section.

“I fear I may need to start my own Charcuterie company now. 😂,” wrote Brooklyn Rivera from BB26.

Big Brother alums respond to the new BB Comics. Pic credit: @BigBrotherCBS/Instagram

