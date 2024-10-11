Big Brother 26 spoilers: Who won Part 1 of the final HOH Comp?

Big Brother 26 spoilers from the Live Feeds reveal who won Part 1 of the final Head of Household Competition.

The final three houseguests competed in a challenge late Thursday night (October 10), kicking off the race for power.

It’s a three-part challenge spread across four days, with the final HOH getting a guaranteed spot in the final two.

The final HOH also gets to pick who sits beside them, which could become a $750,000 decision for them.

Julie Chen Moonves hosted the final Thursday night eviction of the season earlier in the night.

Makensy Manbeck won the final Power of Veto of the season, giving her the power to choose the last member of the final three.

Makensy evicted Rubina Bernabe, making Cam Sullivan-Brown, Chelsie Baham, and Makensy the final three for Big Brother 26.

Who won Part 1 of the final HOH Competition?

The Big Brother Live Feeds were down for most of Thursday evening.

The cameras turned back on at roughly 11:40 p.m. PT (house time) to three messy houseguests.

It wasn’t easy to discern who had won Part 1 based on their reactions. The winner was trying hard not to celebrate in front of the other two houseguests.

Chelsie Baham won Part 1 of the final HOH Competition.

Chelsie gets to relax now while Makensy and Cam battle in Part 2 on Friday or Saturday.

What’s next for the Big Brother 26 cast?

Part 2 of the final HOH Competition happens on Friday (October 11) or Saturday (October 12). It’s a battle between the two players who lost Part 1.

Part 3 of the final HOH Competition happens during the season finale. The Part 1 and Part 2 winners face off during a final challenge that is typically questions about the jury members.

The final HOH decides who sits with them in the final two and who becomes the seventh member of the BB26 jury.

A BB26 jury roundtable happens on Friday, with Big Brother 24 winner Taylor Hale taking over as roundtable host. Taylor previously promised her firstborn if she got the job as the replacement for Dr. Will Kirby.

Chelsie was already practicing her season finale speech. She’s ready to stand for the jury and argue why she deserves to win the season.

Big Brother fans can now vote for AFH 2024. The America’s Favorite Houseguest vote winner takes home $50,000 for their efforts.

Here’s the remaining BB26 schedule. The BB26 cast has nearly completed their 90-day installment on CBS.

Previous episodes of Big Brother 26 are streaming on Paramount+. Live Feeds are available through Paramount+ and Pluto TV (free).

