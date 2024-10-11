Big Brother 26 recap: The final three, an eviction, a new jury roundtable host, and more

Big Brother 26 aired its final Thursday night episode of the season.

It was time to find out who won the last Veto Competition and who would make the final three.

By the end of Thursday night, only three people would be left competing for the $500,000 prize.

The last episode of Big Brother ended on a cliffhanger, with the producers holding back the Veto Competition results.

Chelsie Baham won the final Head of Household Competition and secured a spot in the final three.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The final Power of Veto winner would join her in the final three. When we last saw them, the challenge was between Cam Sullivan-Brown and Makensy Manbeck. Rubina Bernabe and Chelsie had been eliminated.

Who won the final Power of Veto?

Makensy won the final Veto Competition of the season.

Winning the Power of Veto guaranteed Makensy a spot in the final three. She also gets to place the final eviction vote.

A new BB26 jury segment

Kimo Apaka joined the jury house. He showed the first four jurors what had happened. He also introduced the jurors to their BB Comics.

Kimo spoke about the difficulties of being on the block next to Rubina.

The jurors spoke about how well Makensy and Chelsie had played this season. Angela Murray had lots of negative things to say about Cam.

The jury reacts to their BB Comics & Cam flopping in comps 😭😭#BB26 pic.twitter.com/FDvTdK0xvl — Mel ✨ (@melbrown00) October 11, 2024

Jag Bains speaks with Julie Chen Moonves

Big Brother 25 winner Jag Bains joined Julie Chen Moonves to discuss the BB26 cast.

Jag said that one of the worst game moves of the season was when Makensy got Leah Peters out on her HOH week.

Jag also predicted that Chelsie would become the Big Brother 26 winner.

Who did Makensy evict from Big Brother 26?

Makensy was put on the spot Thursday night. She had to evict Rubina or Cam and make them the sixth member of the BB26 jury.

Much past footage was shown from the house as Makensy debated what to do. She met with Cam and Rubina to discuss what she would do, and the segment made it seem like she was very torn.

Makensy evicted Rubina.

Chelsie, Cam, and Makensy are the Big Brother 26 final three.

The trio will begin playing a three-part HOH Competition late Thursday night (well after the episode ends).

Announcements from Julie

Big Brother 24 winner Taylor Hale is the new jury roundtable host. She takes over for Big Brother 2 winner Dr. Will Kirby, who has been doing it for many years.

Big Brother 16 winner Derrick Levasseur has also returned. He will be part of the Friday night episode and likely impact the final HOH Competition.

More from the world of Big Brother

Here’s how to vote for America’s Favorite Houseguest. Someone will soon win a nice $50,000 prize.

Chelsie was shown practicing her season finale speech on the Live Feeds. She is ready to speak to the jury during the season finale.

Austin from BB17 was reportedly hospitalized. The famous AEW wrestler is dealing with a big health issue.

Here’s the remaining BB26 schedule. It’s almost time for the big season finale.

Previous episodes of Big Brother 26 are streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS.