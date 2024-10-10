Derrick Levasseur to be featured on Big Brother 26 episodes, jury roundtable news revealed

Big Brother 26 fans will soon be treated with the return of Derrick Levasseur.

The show shared a press photo of Derrick and indicated he will play a part in the final days for the BB26 cast.

Derrick was the Big Brother 16 winner, taking his skills as a police officer and putting them to work in the Big Brother house.

Derrick and Cody Calafiore controlled the BB16 season and got to the final two seats. That’s where Derrick beat out Cody for the $500,000 prize.

Cody returned for Big Brother: All-Stars 2 (BB22), where he won and secured his huge cash prize.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Following his appearance on BB16, Derrick has been busy being a podcast host, an author, a father, and a husband, and appeared on various television shows to help investigate criminal cases.

Derrick Levasseur on Big Brother 26

Several announcements will happen during the October 10 episode of Big Brother 26.

The first announcement is that it’s time to vote for America’s Favorite Houseguest.

The Big Brother fans get to reward someone with the $50,000 AFH prize.

Host Julie Chen Moonves has more to share, as she will also reveal the host of the BB26 jury roundtable.

Dr. Will Kirby is out, so someone new will take his spot this year. Recently, a Big Brother winner offered their firstborn to get that job.

Julie will also reveal that Derrick Levasseur has returned. Derrick will “deliver top secret messages which will play a vital role in the conclusion of the BB AI Twist.”

This indicates Derrick has a part in the final Head of Household Competition. The clip episode from Friday night (October 11) will likely feature Part 1 of that final HOH Competition.

According to CBS, tonight's #BB26 episode will feature 2 announcements:

-Derrick will return in tomorrow night's clip show to "deliver top secret messages which will play a vital role in the conclusion of the BB AI Twist"

-The host of the Jury Roundtable👀 pic.twitter.com/Dnq7mzBXlv — Mike Bloom (@AMikeBloomType) October 10, 2024

More from the Big Brother 26 season

Here are videos of Chelsie preparing her season finale speech. Chelsie Baham made it to the final three after winning the final four HOH Competition, and she wants to be ready to face the jury.

Two more people will join Chelsie in the final three. That will be the final Power of Veto winner and the person they choose to stay in the house.

Seven people make up the BB26 jury, and the first six will meet with the new jury roundtable host for filming on Friday (October 11). The seventh juror isn’t revealed until finale night.

Here’s the final BB26 schedule. Only a few episodes remain before the long winter hiatus begins. Maybe CBS could surprise us with a new season of Big Brother: Reindeer Games?

Previous episodes of Big Brother 26 are streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS.