Chelsie practices her finale speech for the Big Brother 26 jury

The Big Brother Live Feeds caught Chelsie Baham practicing her speech for the season finale.

Chelsie won the final three Head of Household Competition, guaranteeing her a spot in the final three.

Her confidence is now high that she will make it to the final two, and Chelsie has been preparing herself inside the Big Brother house.

Chelsie still has to win the final HOH Competition to guarantee her spot in the final two, but she has also been cultivating relationships in the hopes that people will take her there.

As a reminder, the final two houseguests will stand before the seven BB26 jury members on finale night. They will state their cases and answer questions from the jury before the big vote.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

A $750,000 prize is on the line for the remaining houseguests. By this point of the 90-day season, they can likely taste that money.

Chelsie is shown practicing her final speech on the Live Feeds

“I wanted to come into this game, not just to survive, but to thrive,” Chelsie said on the Big Brother Live Feeds.

Late Wednesday evening (October 9), Chelsie sat in the HOH bathtub and went over her words, one by one, that she would say to the jury on finale night.

Below is an extended video of that Live Feeds footage, giving fans a teaser for what Chelsie plans to say. Viewers may need to turn up the volume, as parts of it have Chelsie speaking softly so other houseguests don’t hear it.

The keyword in her speech appears to be “thrive” as she works hard to fit it into several sentences. And thrive she did this season, as her resume is impressive as the final episodes approach.

Chelsie also speaks about not wanting to rely on winning the final challenge, possibly in preparation in case she doesn’t win the final HOH Competition and gets taken to the end.

Chelsie going over her final 2 speech part 2 #BB26 pic.twitter.com/Iggoriqr0c — BigBrotherJunkie👁 #BB26 (@89razorskate20) October 10, 2024

The 90-day season of Big Brother comes to a close

The October 10 episode will feature the final four players sending someone else to the jury house. From there, the final three will begin playing the three-part final HOH Competition.

Whoever wins the final HOH Competition picks who sits beside them on finale night. It’s a huge decision that could impact who wins the show.

More from the Big Brother 26 season

Here’s how to vote for AFH this year. Someone from the BB26 cast will be named America’s Favorite Houseguest and emerge with a $50,000 prize.

The BB26 jury got messages from their loved ones.

Here’s the final BB26 schedule. We are racing toward that big season finale.

Previous episodes of Big Brother 26 are streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS.