Big Brother 26 jury members get messages from home

The Big Brother 26 jury members finally heard from their loved ones.

After roughly three months away from the real world, the BB26 jury got messages from home.

During a recent episode featuring the final five houseguests, those players also got messages from home.

Makensy Manbeck, Chelsie Baham, Cam Sullivan-Brown, Rubina Bernabe, and Kimo Apaka watched the messages on the Living Room television of the Big Brother house.

It was time for Quinn Martin, T’Kor Clottey, Angela Murray, and Leah Peters to hear from home.

It’s also almost time for the BB26 jury to vote for the Big Brother 26 winner.

Big Brother 26 jury gets messages from home

Below is a video featuring the BB26 jury as they received a “surprise” from the Big Brother producers.

Quinn appears on camera and finds an envelope before calling out the other three jurors at the house.

The houseguests start getting excited as they realize what’s happening, and Leah bursts into tears.

We then see the four jurors receive heartfelt video messages from home.

“You saw the family messages for the final five, check out the ones that the jury got. 👀 #bb26 #bigbrother #realitytv #realityshow,” reads the caption for the Instagram post.

Reactions from Big Brother alums, including BB26 folks

The video received many comments from fans and Big Brother alums.

Several members of the Big Brother 26 cast (who got sent home early) even stopped by to leave supportive comments.

“Im not crying, you’re crying!😭😭 This is so amazing, everyone has such beautiful friends and family ❤️ can’t wait for them to all reunite soon,” wrote Tucker Des Lauriers from BB26.

“I was keeping it totally gangster until i saw Quinn’s lip shivering and then i shed a tear i aint gon lie,” posted Matt Hardeman from BB26.

Many comments were left on the BB26 jury video. Pic credit: @BigBrotherCBS/Instagram

Previous episodes of Big Brother 26 are streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS.