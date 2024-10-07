Big Brother 26 spoilers: Update from the Live Feeds for Day 83

Big Brother 26 is heading into its final days, with CBS viewers soon learning who wins the $750,000 prize.

The houseguests have been busy following the eviction of Kimo Apaka on October 3, and they are keenly aware of the pending season finale.

We are now at Day 83 of the long summer season, with the Big Brother 26 winner getting announced on Day 90.

Makensy Manbeck, Chelsie Baham, Cam Sullivan-Brown, and Rubina Bernabe made it to the final four.

It’s an interesting group of houseguests at the end, even though two stand out from the rest (Makensy and Chelsie).

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Cam and Rubina almost don’t have resumes this season, leading some fans to suggest it would be hilarious if they made the final two together.

Big Brother 26 spoilers from Week 12

Below is a breakdown of important Big Brother 26 spoilers from the Live Feeds this week.

Chelsie won the Week 12 Head of Household Competition. This is the fourth time Chelsie has been HOH during BB26. It has been an amazing run.

Chelsie nominated Cam and Makensy for eviction. The choices were made so that she could gain favor with Rubina and not have to choose between her alliance members.

Makensy and Cam were given the chance to save themselves from the block by winning the Power of Veto. Chelsie also forced one of them to vote out Rubina.

Makensy won the Week 12 Power of Veto, the fourth time she has won a Veto Competition this season. Her success with the POV rivals Chelsie’s HOH wins.

More spoilers from the Big Brother house

Makensy hosts the Veto Meeting during the upcoming eviction episode (October 10). She will save herself with the Power of Veto and then place the only vote of the week.

Chelsie is pushing Makensy (hard) to vote out Rubina. Makensy has to decide between Cam and Rubina to join her in the final three; it has been difficult.

Makensy has noted (numerous times) that she feels Cam has done nothing to help her game. She feels Cam will take Chelsie to the end. But maybe Rubina would take her.

To spice things up, production gave the final four players some board games, cards, and alcoholic beverages. The tiny kitchen table has also returned, many naps have happened, and Cam and Rubina are nervous.

As a reminder, on the October 10 episode Makensy will vote out someone and the final three will be set. She decides who becomes the sixth BB26 jury member.

Unfortunately for Makensy, she has a long time to sit on her decision and is already paranoid about her upcoming choice.

🚨 #BB26 UPDATE: As the final days approach, strategy heats up! 🔥 Chelsie's working on her finals speech while subtly pushing for Rubina's eviction. Will Makensy take the bait? Meanwhile, the house gets booze & board games—calm before the storm? 🍻🎲 #BigBrotherDrama… pic.twitter.com/idNm9O2uYu — Astro_engineer (@Astro_enthu) October 6, 2024

More from Big Brother

Angela’s husband posted a hilarious video online. It turns out that Angela Murray had her husband watching the Live Feeds all season.

Here’s the final BB26 episode schedule. It includes a special Friday night installment.

Previous episodes of Big Brother 26 are streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS.