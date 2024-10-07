Big Brother 26 recap: The Week 12 HOH, final Power of Veto Competition, and who secured a final three spot

Only four people were left on a new episode of Big Brother 26.

When we last saw the houseguests, they sent Kimo Apaka to the jury house.

Kimo was evicted on a 2-0 vote over Rubina Bernabe, making him the fifth jury member.

Makensy Manbeck was the Head of Household, and she protected Cam Sullivan-Brown and Chelsie Baham.

The trio of Makensy, Cam, and Chelsie made it to the final four, but the pressure was on that same night.

A new night of Big Brother on October 6 showed CBS viewers who won the latest HOH Competition and the POV.

Big Brother 26, Episode 36 recap

Makensy had the first Diary Room session of the new episode. She was pleased about getting Kimo out and felt it helped her Big Brother resume.

Cam said he voted out Kimo because he was better at competitions than Rubina.

Rubina celebrated making it to the final four but was sad that Kimo and T’Kor Clottey had been evicted (her former trio).

Chelsie said “mission accomplished” about her run of getting people out that she wanted to go. She said only one person remained on that list.

Makensy and Rubina bonded a little after the vote, where the outgoing HOH tried to convince her that she wanted an all-girls final three.

Who won the final four HOH Competition?

Rubina, Chelsie, and Cam competed in the Week 12 HOH Competition. It was done in rounds, with the houseguests trying to find phrases in extensive word searches. Only one point was assigned per round.

Rubina took a quick 1-0 lead. Cam got the second one correct. Rubina won the third round.

Chelsie found a groove and won three straight rounds.

The final result was 3-2-2, with Chelsie winning the final four HOH Competition.

Who did Chelsie nominate for eviction?

Chelsie promised Cam she would take him to the final two, and convinced him to go on the block. Cam also told her he would vote out Makensy this week if he could.

Rubina was saved from going on the block by Chelsie, partly to gain favor.

Chelsie promised to save Makensy from the block if she won Power of Veto.

Chelsie nominated Makensy and Cam. Each nominee expressed frustration during a Diary Room session but trusted Chelsie.

Rubina was pleased not to be on the block this week.

Who won the last Power of Veto on Big Brother 26?

This was the final Veto Competition of the season. It was one last chance at guaranteed safety for Rubina, Cam, and Makensy.

To win the challenge, the houseguests had to see images from the season and answer what day it took place. It was played in rounds, with the person who finished last in a round given a strike. Players were eliminated once they reached three strikes. All four houseguests got to play.

Makensy lost the first round, Rubina got the second strike, and Chelsie got two straight strikes. Makensy then got her second strike. Rubina got her second strike right after that. Cam had a huge lead.

Rubina was eliminated first. Chelsie was the second person eliminated.

The episode ended without the results of the Veto Competition. Talk about a way to make Big Brother fans upset…

Here are the POV spoilers for fans who want to read ahead.

