Quinn Martin thanks Big Brother fans for their warm reception, gets flooded with even more fan support

Big Brother fans have greeted Quinn Martin with a warm reception after he returned to the real world. Even after he got evicted, Quinn had to spend the rest of the season in the BB26 jury house.

After returning to the real world, Quinn has been active on social media, where many fans have welcomed him with open arms.

We saw this response coming when Quinn finished as one of the runner-ups for America’s Favorite Houseguest. Host Julie Chen Moonves revealed that Quinn, Tucker Des Lauriers, and Angela Murray received the most votes.

While we wait to hear what Quinn plans to do next, the former houseguest has been interacting with his fans on social media.

Many houseguests leave the Big Brother house and receive mixed reactions from fans. Chelsie Baham is a good example. Many folks celebrated her victory, but other fans were upset by how much she manipulated Makensy Manbeck.

Makensy admitted she got manipulated but is content with how she played the game. Post-show photos also indicate she wants to remain friends with Chelsie.

Quinn thanks Big Brother fans for their warm reception on social media

“Not to be parasocial or anything, but I wanted to thank everyone for the warm reception!” Quinn wrote on X.

“You’ve all been so nice to me and I feel really fortunate to have walked into such a supportive community!! It fr means everything to me,” Quinn’s post continued.

Quinn thanks Big Brother fans. Pic credit: @EveryNowAndQuin/X

Big Brother fans share their love for Quinn

Many Big Brother fans saw Quinn’s post and responded with positivity.

Below is a small sampling of the messages fans have sent to Quinn.

“We love you Quinn,” wrote one fan.

“You’re the best! seriously a breath of fresh air while watching this season,” posted another fan.

“Your positivity is contagious, grateful to have you in our community!” expressed another fan.

There is certainly a theme of love and positivity from the folks responding to Quinn.

“Your kindness shines brighter than any spotlight, grateful to have you here!” another fan added.

“THANK YOU FOR THE SICK NASTY ENTERTAINMENT (and sorry for voting for you in Week 3),” joked a Big Brother fan who referenced the fan vote to nominate a houseguest.

Big Brother fans share their love for Quinn. Pic credit: @EveryNowAndQuin/X

