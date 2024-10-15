Big Brother 26 runner-up Makensy admits Chelsie manipulated her, reveals when she figured it out

Big Brother fans knew that Chelsie Baham manipulated Makensy Manbeck on her way to winning the season.

It’s all part of the game, but the Live Feeds showed how often it happened as the Summer 2024 season progressed.

Some Big Brother fans even joked that Chelsie was the real Head of Household each time Makensy held that title.

That manipulation got Chelsie to the final two with Makensy. It led to her winning the $750,000 on a unanimous vote.

Chelsie’s ability to control the game ranks among the best performances we have seen on Big Brother, and the BB26 jury saw it up close.

Now Makensy has had time to digest what happened and is speaking about her experiences during exit interviews.

Makensy reveals when she figured out Chelsie had manipulated her

“I think she was manipulating me, and was using me,” Makensy told Dalton Ross in an interview for Entertainment Weekly.

Makensy made that statement after she was asked if she thought Chelsie would take her to the final two had Chelsie become the final HOH.

Makensy said she wanted to say “yes” to the question, but based on how Chelsie answered the jury questions, Makensy no longer thinks so.

So Chelsie successfully manipulated Makensy for nearly 90 days, and it wasn’t until they were in the final two chairs that Makensy realized what had happened.

“At least I can say that I was a good person and I was true to myself,” Makensy added.

Makensy is taking the high road in this situation, admitting she may have been a “naive 22-year-old” playing Big Brother this summer.

Below is a video clip where Makensy addresses that important question, and seems to stand by her decision to take Chelsie to the end.

Makensy on if she thinks Chelsie would have brought her to the end.



Full #BB26 interview at the link: https://t.co/f6zahtoqeJ pic.twitter.com/sgUsEFW1AK — Dalton Ross (@DaltonRoss) October 14, 2024

